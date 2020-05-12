/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Joins Zhaga Consortium



Geneva, May 12, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced that it has become an Associate member of the Zhaga Consortium to advance the deployment of NFC technology in the industrial lighting market.

The Zhaga Consortium is a global industry organization that aims to standardize interfaces of LED luminaires. ST’s membership to the Zhaga Consortium sets to facilitate the integration of NFC in lighting products and accelerate the emergence of new standards. One of the key benefits of NFC technology is the ability to improve flexibility and efficiency of LED-driver manufacturing lines.

“With the Zhaga Consortium, the lighting industry is paving the way towards harmonized and interoperable usage of NFC technology, driving new opportunities to enhance lighting-equipment connectivity. Our solid know-how in connectivity and lighting technologies is key to building the bridge between NFC standards and lighting-industry requirements,” said Sylvain Fidelis, Head of Marketing & Application for NFC Tags and Readers , STMicroelectronics.

“We welcome ST as a solid partner with strong NFC and lighting expertise and look forward to defining best-in-class standards together for connectivity in industrial lighting,” said Dee Denteneer, Secretary General of the Zhaga Consortium.

ST offers a wide range of solutions for the lighting industry including LED driver chips, and a rich portfolio of NFC tags, including ST25DV series for NFC Forum type 5 dynamic tags.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

