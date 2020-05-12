Coronavirus: Gambia embarks on border community sensitization activities

The International Organization for Migration in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Gambia Red Cross Society & personnel from the Gambia Police Force and Immigration Department, Saturday 9th May, 2020, embarked on border community sensitization activities on COVID-19.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.