Coronavirus: Gambia embarks on border community sensitization activities

The International Organization for Migration in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Gambia Red Cross Society & personnel from the Gambia Police Force and Immigration Department, Saturday 9th May, 2020, embarked on border community sensitization activities on COVID-19.

