Kratos Receives $14 Million C5ISR System Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received a $14 million Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) System award. Kratos is a leading provider of C5ISR Systems and Solutions in support of Unmanned Aerial Drone, Missile, Radar, Missile Defense, High Powered Directed Energy and Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Detection Programs for National Security Missions. The C5ISR systems under this contract award will be produced in secure Kratos manufacturing facilities. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this contract award.



Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, “Kratos is the recognized provider of rapidly developed and fielded affordable products and systems. Kratos C5ISR Division is focused on supporting our customers in addressing the recapitalization of strategic weapon systems to address increasing peer and near peer threats to the United States and its allies. All of Kratos is proud to support this customer in this mission critical priority national related security program.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development. For more information, go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct



Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.