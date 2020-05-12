OraSure Technologies, Inc. Consolidates Microbiome Services Subsidiaries

/EIN News/ -- All Microbiome Services to be Unified under the Diversigen Brand

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that its Diversigen and CoreBiome subsidiaries have combined their microbiome service offerings under the Diversigen name. The rebrand highlights the combined companies’ unparalleled scientific bench strength, state-of-the-art laboratory, ability to translate data to insights and collective focus on quality and service.

The unified Diversigen operation will continue to offer the science-driven, customized solutions for metagenomics sequencing, bioinformatics, and statistical analysis for the study of the microbiome for which CoreBiome and Diversigen are known. The unification elevates Diversigen as the cornerstone brand for microbiome services in the industry.

The combined organization includes scientific experts representing more than a century of microbiome experience and over 300 articles in respected scientific publications with more than 100,000 citations.

“The new Diversigen brand reflects the combined strength and innovation of these two microbiome service pioneers and positions the OraSure family of companies as an industry leader in this fast-growing industry. Together they will enable us to expand our services as we work to advance global health and bring our customers the tools, services and data-driven insights they need to get reliable, actionable answers to their most critical scientific and healthcare questions,” said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, OraSure Technologies, Inc.

All services previously offered under the CoreBiome brand will continue to be available from Diversigen, offering the microbiome market unparalleled choice in sequencing, bioinformatics and analysis services.

The rebrand was implemented after in-depth research, market analysis, and customer conversations. A new Diversigen logo will bring a sharp new visual identity, representing the best of both CoreBiome and Diversigen and characterizes the brand as smart, market-driven, and innovative.

The new Diversigen website is available at diversigen.com.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, Diversigen and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

About Diversigen

Diversigen is powering microbiome discovery through sequencing, analysis, and consulting services geared toward the study of the microbiome of living organisms and environments. By working closely with key manufacturers and applying laboratory best practices, Diversigen has developed state-of-the-art techniques to extract high quality nucleic acids from a variety of sample types for subsequent metagenomic analysis. Diversigen’s flexible sequencing and computing capacity, combined with ongoing improvement of analytic tools and their applications, allow them to customize unique strategies on a per-project basis. Diversigen takes pride in one-on-one consultation with the customer until complete satisfaction is achieved. The services offered cover the full spectrum from organism detection, to analysis, modification, and consultation.



