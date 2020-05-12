CreditRiskMonitor 1Q Results

/EIN News/ -- Valley Cottage, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 increased 6% to $3.71 million compared to $3.50 million in last year’s first quarter. Net loss for the quarter was approximately $198,300 compared to a net loss of approximately $136,500 in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents increased approximately $22,500 since 2019 year-end, to $8.30 million, and were down $91,700 from the balance at March 31, 2019.



Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “Our net loss increased despite growing sales as the Company continues to invest in an enhanced infrastructure and additional content, which is in addition to strengthening our customer service staff. These strategic investments adversely impact our short-term profits; however, our balance sheet provides us the flexibility to manage our company for long-term shareholder value. Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, our team has demonstrated resiliency and fortitude in navigating through this challenge.”





CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Operating revenues $3,708,751 $3,495,809 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,526,328 1,468,993 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,415,258 2,167,411 Depreciation and amortization 54,112 50,989 Total operating expenses 3,995,698 3,687,393 Loss from operations (286,947) (191,584) Other income, net 22,684 40,890 Loss before income taxes (264,263) (150,694) Benefit from income taxes 65,915 14,226 Net loss $(198,348) $(136,468) Net loss per common share of stock: Basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,722,401 10,722,401





CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Operating revenues $3,708,751 $3,495,809 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 1,526,328 1,468,993 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,415,258 2,167,411 Depreciation and amortization 54,112 50,989 Total operating expenses 3,995,698 3,687,393 Loss from operations (286,947) (191,584) Other income, net 22,684 40,890 Loss before income taxes (264,263) (150,694) Benefit from income taxes 65,915 14,226 Net loss $(198,348) $(136,468) Net loss per common share of stock: Basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 10,722,401 10,722,401





Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum

845-230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.