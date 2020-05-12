First Advantage Announces ‘New Future of Work’

Suite of Solutions Addresses Need to Resume Work Quickly Following COVID-19 Shutdowns

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the New Future of Work, a multifaceted suite of solutions designed to help businesses quickly and easily pre-screen, re-screen and re-hire in the wake of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 global health crisis.



First Advantage’s holistic approach can help ensure employers get people back to work while also delivering on its long-standing promise of delivering the fastest turnaround times. In the past two weeks, First Advantage has launched multiple products in its New Future of Work solutions suite, including Virtual Drug Test, an oral-based test kit that can be performed via video conferencing; Ready2Work and Ready2Volunteer, tiered solutions that fast track background screening options for businesses and nonprofit organizations; and the Employment Retention Credit Tax Service, a process to identify and maximize tax incentive opportunities resulting from the CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

The First Advantage New Future of Work was developed to enable businesses to quickly screen new hires and temporary workers as well as re-screen existing and furloughed employees who are returning to work. Specifically designed for those organizations seeking to onboard workers quickly following the business disruptions that resulted from the COVID-19 health crisis, the solutions are available now for industries and regions around the globe.

First Advantage also will be delivering two assessment products based on employer-provided questions in May 2020 to help clients better determine the work readiness levels of employees and candidates—both on and offsite. These investigative tools are customized by role and integrated into Profile Advantage, the company’s mobile-enabled screening platform. They are designed to deliver strategic questions that empower the employer to ensure a safe and effective workspace for all employees. For example, one solution focuses on factors related to remote work readiness, such as optimal internet speeds, designated office space and secure wireless internet, while the other focuses on workplace readiness.

First Advantage’s Chief Experience Officer Joelle Smith said, “Over the past six weeks, we’ve been able to assist clients in hiring more than one million essential workers. We’ve seen what our clients need to get people back to work, and we’ve rallied to deliver those solutions by leveraging our innovative team of global experts and industry-leading technology and analytics.”

As employees begin to return to work and new client needs emerge, the New Future of Work offerings will continue to expand. The COVID-19 Advisory Council, a multidisciplinary team from throughout the global organization, are working together to identify technical solutions to address new concerns as they arise.

To find out more about these solutions, visit fadv.com .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage +1-732-706-0123, ext. 711 elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com



