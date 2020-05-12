There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,319 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat has donates basic Personal Protective Equipment to Kenya

The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman & Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretariat Coordinator Dr. Fatuma Adan.

