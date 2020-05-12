Coronavirus - Kenya: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat has donates basic Personal Protective Equipment to Kenya

The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman & Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretariat Coordinator Dr. Fatuma Adan.



