Freight Forwarders Mitigate COVID-19 Ocean Shipment Disruptions Using Cloud-based Descartes Solutions

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that freight forwarders, such as California’s Aqualine International and Puerto Rico’s E.T.H. Cargo Services, are improving their responsiveness to interruptions in the transport of ocean cargo due to COVID-19 by using Descartes’ cloud-based solutions to streamline back office operations, regulatory compliance, security filings, and global trade flow analysis.



“We provide freight forwarding services that cover all of the major ports in the world and have always done so as an office-based business,” said Makiko Yamamoto, Managing Director at Aqualine International. “Thanks to Descartes’ cloud-based forwarding solution with role-based access and document sharing capabilities, we transitioned the full organization to work-from-home in less than 24 hours with absolutely no disruption to customer shipments and taking into account an increase in essential products and medical supply shipments.”

“On top of facilitating remote work, Descartes’ cloud-based compliance solutions help keep us compliant with U.S. regulatory authorities by streamlining the customs declarations process for ocean shipments arriving in Puerto Rico, as well as the security filings we are required to file for shipments to Japan,” said Sascha Herzig, President at E.T.H. Cargo Services. “We’re also now using Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution to analyze dramatic fluctuations in shipping patterns so that we can monitor volumes with existing customers and identify new sales opportunities.”

Descartes provides forwarders with a comprehensive suite of cloud-based back office, regulatory compliance and global trade solutions. These solutions help forwarders operate effectively in a distributed environment, streamline operations, and meet security and declaration filing requirements. Descartes’ global trade intelligence solutions give forwarders a detailed view of worldwide shipping flows to understand customer and market activity to support sales efforts.

“We’re honored that our solutions are helping Aqualine and E.T.H. Cargo to improve control over shipment volatility, keep goods moving across borders, and enhance safety for employees,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “As the effects of COVID-19 continue to alter shippers’ logistics and supply chains around the world, Descartes’s cloud-based solutions can help freight forwarders better manage the impact on their operations by digitizing workflows and providing advanced capabilities to expedite customs clearance, security filings and global trade intelligence.”

About Aqualine International

Established in 2006, Aqualine International is a Non-Vessel Operation Common Carrier (NVOCC) and fully compliant with Federal Maritime Commission requirements as a Bonded Ocean Transport Intermediary (OTI). With more than 30 official agents in various countries, we cover all the major ports in the world. Agents are carefully selected for their high standards of professionalism and reliability in handling customers’ comprehensive logistics needs. We never stop increasing our understanding of the industry, we have a very experienced and knowledgeable team, and we are on our way to expanding even further. For more information, visit www.aqualineusa.com .

About E.T.H. Cargo Services

Located in Carolina, Puerto Rico, E.T.H. Cargo Services is a total solutions logistics service provider that represents logistics providers and forwarders across the globe who have no direct presence in Puerto Rico. The company is also a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) compliant with the Federal Maritime Commission. Founded in 2001, E.T.H. Cargo has continued to grow and, today, offers a wide range of transport and warehousing solutions. With a dedicated and highly trained team who assist in handling shipments across all industries, we strive to build and maintain strong customer relationships by exceeding all expectations while focusing on optimizing the overall transportation chain, identifying process improvements, and overseeing their practical implementation. For more information, visit www.ethcargo.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

