Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s executive management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences this month:



BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Health Care Conference

May 12-13 (presentation on May 12)



May 12-13 (presentation on May 12) Evercore ISI Vaccine Investor Day 2020

May 19 (no webcast presentation; virtual meetings only)



May 19 (no webcast presentation; virtual meetings only) 2020 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Virtual Summit

May 22

For some of these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentations, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

