New Whitepaper on the Risks Associated with Recovering From a Virus
Whitepaper outlines steps to identify risks arising from employee remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RiskBusiness, the leading governance, risk, audit, compliance and intelligence specialists, have released a public white paper titled Recovering from a Virus to assist firms undertake an appropriate assessment of the risks arising from lock-down. The whote paper outlines areas for firms to focus on and suggests questions to ask, such as those asked above, to identify risks the firm may face. The white paper is available for immediate download and use. In support of the white paper, RiskBusiness has also developed and released an online diagnostic tool to assist firms assess their risks and determine the appropriate remedial actions necessary to counter those risks. The diagnostic tool, already deployed in RiskBusiness' global client-base uses an online questionnaire which can be distributed to all staff who worked from home to complete and return, then allows for the analysis of the responses and the identification of areas requiring attention.
