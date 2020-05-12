CGG Announces its 2020 First Quarter Results
Solid First Quarter
Adjusting to an Unprecedented Crisis
PARIS, France – May 12, 2020 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its 2020 First Quarter unaudited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
“As we are navigating through this unprecedented industry crisis, created by the combined results of oversupply and reduction in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority remains on the health and safety of our employees and all our stakeholders, along with the continuity of our business to meet our clients’ needs. With our new asset light business profile, and our business segments positioned around reservoir evaluation and production optimization, including our data library, which is focused on proven or mature sedimentary basins, we expect CGG to be much more resilient than in the past. While the duration of this severe crisis is uncertain, we are focusing on what we can control: managing our liquidity, implementing the required capex and cash cost reductions and adjusting the organization as necessary while maintaining our R&D efforts. With $624m of cash on hand after a solid Q1 and no bond debt to reimburse before April 2023, I am confident that our asset light strategy based on high-end technology, services, data and products positions us the best for these challenging market conditions“ .
Q1 2020 Positive cash generation
Key Figures - First Quarter 2020
|In million $
First Quarter
2019
|First Quarter 2020
|Group revenue
|271.4
|252.7
|Operating income
|19.6
|(39.8)
|Equity from investments
|0.1
|0.3
|Net cost of financial debt
|(32.9)
|(32.9)
|Other financial income (loss)
|0.9
|5.7
|Income taxes
|(2.9)
|(4.8)
|Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
|(15.2)
|(71.5)
|Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
|(15.3)
|(26.9)
|Group net income / (loss)
|(30.5)
|(98.4)
|Operating Cash Flow
|203.8
|145.2
|Net Cash Flow
|44.0
|17.2
|Net debt
|868.3
|705.0
|Net debt before IFRS 16
|656.4
|540.3
|Capital employed
|2,518.6
|2,201.5
Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2020
|In million $
First Quarter
2019
First Quarter
2020
|Segment revenue
|282.4
|270.8
|Segment EBITDAs
|119.3
|122.7
|Group EBITDAs margin
|42.2%
|45.3%
|Segment operating income
|10.8
|(31.0)
|Opinc margin
|3.8%
|(11.4)%
|Non-recurring charges (NRC)
|-
|-
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|8.8
|(8.8)
|IFRS operating income
|19.6
|(39.8)
|Segment Operating Cash Flow
|203.8
|145.2
|Segment Net Cash Flow
|44.0
|17.2
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2020
Q1 2020 P&L items
In million $
|Segment figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|IFRS figures
|Total Revenue
|270.8
|(18.1)
|252.7
|Operating Income
|(31.0)
|(8.8)
|(39.8)
Q1 2020 Cash Flow Statement items
In million $
|Segment figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|IFRS figures
|EBITDAs
|122.7
|(18.1)
|104.6
|Change in Working Capital & Provisions
|20.7
|18.1
|38.8
|Cash Flow from Operations
|145.2
|-
|145.2
Multi-Client Data Library NBV
In million $
|Segment figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|IFRS figures
|Opening Balance Sheet – Jan. 1st 2020
|375.8
|155.2
|531.0
|Closing Balance Sheet – March 31st 2020
|317.8
|157.2
|475.0
First Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Results
Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
GGR
In million $
First Quarter
2019
First Quarter
2020
Variation
Year-on-year
|Segment revenue
|180.1
|197.4
|10%
|Geoscience (SIR)
|91.3
|93.3
|2%
|Multi-Client
|88.8
|104.1
|17%
|Prefunding
|42.2
|57.0
|35%
|After-Sales
|46.6
|47.1
|1%
|Segment EBITDAs
|105.0
|122.8
|17%
|Margin
|58.3%
|62.2%
|+390 bps
|Segment operating income
|5.2
|(22.4)
|-
|Margin
|2.9%
|(11.4)%
|-
|Equity from investments
|0.1
|0.3
|-
|Capital employed (in billion $)
|2.0
|1.7
|(15)%
|Other key metrics
|Multi-Client cash capex ($m)
|(39.7)
|(66.8)
|68%
|Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%)
|106%
|86%
|-200 bps
GGR segment revenue was $197 million, up 10% year-on-year.
- Geoscience revenue was $93 million, up 2% year-on-year.
Geoscience performance in Q1 was solid driven by 11% increase in imaging business revenue year-on-year. We managed to maintain our business continuity in March with the majority of our people working from home due to the excellent support of our IT organization.
- Multi-Client revenue was $104 million this quarter, up 17% year on year.
Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects reached $57 million this quarter, up from $42 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to higher multi-client capex this quarter, up to $67 million from $40 million in Q1 2019.
We had four ongoing multi-client projects this quarter, including two Land surveys – Bayou Boeuf and Central Basin Platform – in the US, one Marine streamer survey – Nebula – in Brazil, one Marine streamer survey – Gippsland 2020 – in Australia, and started one Nodes survey in the UK North Sea in the Cornerstone area at the end of March. Prefunding rate in Q1 2020 was solid at 86%.
After-sales were $47 million this quarter, stable year on year and solid across all regions.
In Q1 2020, we performed the impairment test of our multi-client library triggered by current low oil price environment, which resulted in non-cash charges of $(69) million.
The segment library Net Book Value was $318 million ($475 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2020, split 85% offshore and 15% onshore.
GGR segment EBITDAs was $123 million, up 17% with 62% margin.
GGR segment operating income was $(22) million, including $(69) million impairment of the multi-client library.
GGR capital employed was down to $1.7 billion at the end of March 2020.
Equipment
Equipment
In million $
First Quarter
2019
|
2020
Variation
Year-on-year
|Segment revenue
|105.2
|74.5
|(29)%
|Land
|84.7
|52.5
|(38)%
|Marine
|12.9
|13.0
|1%
|Downhole gauges
|5.2
|7.0
|35%
|Non Oil&Gas
|2.4
|2.0
|(17)%
|Segment EBITDAs
|23.0
|7.8
|(66)%
|Margin
|21.9%
|10.5%
|-
|Segment operating income
|14.9
|0.1
|(100)%
|Margin
|14.2%
|0.1%
|-
|Capital employed (in billion $)
|0.5
|0.5
|-
Equipment segment revenue was $75 million, down 29% year-on-year. External sales were $73 million, down 28% year-on-year.
- Land equipment sales represented 71% of total sales, as we delivered over 80 thousand 508XT channels in Q1, mainly in North Africa, India and Russia
- Sercel was awarded significant orders for heavy duty Nomad90 vibrators for North Africa and for 35 thousand channels for Middle East
- Marine equipment sales represented 17% of total sales. Activity in the streamer market remains low with mostly sales of spares for Sentinel sections
- Downhole equipment sales were $7 million.
Equipment segment EBITDAs was $8 million, a 11% margin.
Equipment segment operating income was $0 million.
Equipment capital employed was stable at $0.5 billion at the end of March 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statements
In million $
First Quarter
2019
|
2020
|
Year-on-year
|Exchange rate euro/dollar
|1.15
|1.11
|(3)%
|Segment revenue
|282.4
|270.8
|(4)%
|GGR
|180.1
|197.4
|10%
|Equipment
|105.2
|74.5
|(29)%
|Elimination
|(2.9)
|(1.1)
|(62)%
|Gross margin
|49.1
|73.1
|49%
|Segment EBITDAs
|119.3
|122.7
|3%
|GGR
|105.0
|122.8
|17%
|Equipment
|23.0
|7.8
|(66)%
|Corporate
|(8.7)
|(7.1)
|(18)%
|Eliminations
|(0.8)
|-
|Segment operating income
|10.8
|(31.0)
|-
|GGR
|5.2
|(22.4)
|-
|Equipment
|14.9
|0.1
|(100)%
|Corporate
|(9.3)
|(7.1)
|(24)%
|Eliminations
|-
|(1.6)
|-
|NRC
|-
|-
|-
|IFRS 15 adjustment
|8.8
|(8.8)
|-
|IFRS operating income
|19.6
|(39.8)
|-
|Equity from investments
|0.1
|0.3
|-
|Net cost of financial debt
|(32.9)
|(32.9)
|-
|Other financial income (loss)
|0.9
|5.7
|-
|Income taxes
|(2.9)
|(4.8)
|66%
|Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
|(15.2)
|(71.5)
|-
|Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
|(15.3)
|(26.9)
|(76)%
|IFRS net income / (loss)
|(30.5)
|(98.4)
|-
|Shareholder's net income / (loss)
|(33.9)
|(99.4)
|-
|Basic Earnings per share in $
|(0.05)
|(0.14)
|-
|Basic Earnings per share in €
|(0.04)
|(0.13)
|-
Segment revenue was $271 million, down 4% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 34% from Geoscience, 38% from Multi-Client (73% for the GGR segment) and 27% from Equipment.
Segment EBITDAs was $123 million, up 3% year-on-year with 45% margin.
Segment operating income was $(31) million, impacted by $(69) million impairment of the multi-client library.
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(9) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(40) million.
Cost of financial debt was $(33) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(7) million. Income taxes were $(5) million.
Net loss from continuing operations was $(72) million.
Discontinued operations
Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
- Segment revenues were $14 million this quarter and net loss from discontinued operations was $(27) million.
Group net loss was $(98) million.
After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(99.4) million/ €(89.7) million.
Cash Flow
Cash Flow items
In million $
|
2019
|
2020
|
Year-on-year
|Segment Operating Cash Flow
|203.8
|145.2
|(29)%
|Capex
|(58.3)
|(87.4)
|50%
|Industrial
|(10.5)
|(8.0)
|(24)%
|R&D
|(8.1)
|(12.6)
|56%
|Multi-Client (Cash)
|(39.7)
|(66.8)
|68%
|Marine MC
|(30.1)
|(51.5)
|71%
|Land MC
|(9.6)
|(15.4)
|60%
|Proceeds from disposals of assets
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Lease repayments
|(15.9)
|(14.0)
|(12)%
|Segment Free Cash Flow
|129.7
|43.9
|(66)%
|Paid cost of debt
|(7.4)
|(7.4)
|-
|Cash NRC / Plan 2021
|(25.3)
|(28.2)
|11%
|Free cash flow from discontinued operations
|(53.0)
|8.9
|117%
|Net cash flow
|44.0
|17.2
|(61)%
|Financing cash flow
|-
|-
|-
|Forex and other
|(3.0)
|(4.2)
|(40)%
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash
|41.0
|13.0
|(68)%
Segment Operating Cash Flow was $145 million, down 29% compared to $204 million in Q1 2019.
Total capex was $87 million, up 50% year-on-year:
- Industrial capex was $8 million, down 24%
- Research & Development capex was $13 million, up 56%
- Multi-client cash capex was $67 million, up 68%
Segment Free Cash Flow was at $44 million, compared to $130 million in Q1 2019.
After $(7) million paid cost of debt, $(28) million 2021 plan cash costs and $9 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $17 million compared to $44 million in Q1 2019.
Balance Sheet
Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,164 million at the end of March 2020 and net debt was $540 million.
Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,329 million at the end of March 2020 and net debt was $705 million.
Group’s liquidity amounted to $624 million at the end of March 2020.
Q1 2020 Conference call
An English language analysts’ conference call is scheduled today at 8:15 am (Paris time) – 7:15 am (London time)
To follow this conference, please access the live webcast:
|From your computer at:
|
www.cgg.com
A replay of the conference will be available via webcast on the CGG website at: www.cgg.com.
For analysts, please dial the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
|France call-in
|+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
|UK call-in
|+44 (0) 8444819752
|Access Code
|8745567
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
March 31st, 2020
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Amounts in millions of US$, unless indicated
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|623.5
|610.5
|Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
|315.2
|436.0
|Inventories and work-in-progress, net
|206.8
|200.1
|Income tax assets
|79.1
|84.9
|Other current assets, net
|96.8
|116.7
|Assets held for sale, net
|159.8
|316.6
|Total current assets
|1,481.2
|1,764.8
|Deferred tax assets
|59.2
|19.7
|Investments and other financial assets, net
|67.0
|27.4
|Investments in companies under the equity method
|3.3
|3.0
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|287.8
|300.0
|Intangible assets, net
|632.9
|690.8
|Goodwill, net
|1,202.2
|1,206.9
|Total non-current assets
|2,252.4
|2,247.8
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,733.6
|4,012.6
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Bank overdrafts
|—
|—
|Financial debt – current portion
|69.8
|59.4
|Trade accounts and notes payables
|114.8
|117.4
|Accrued payroll costs
|127.9
|156.6
|Income taxes payable
|64.1
|59.3
|Advance billings to customers
|22.2
|36.9
|Provisions — current portion
|36.3
|50.0
|Other current financial liabilities
|21.7
|—
|Other current liabilities
|303.9
|327.3
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
|4.8
|259.2
|Total current liabilities
|765.5
|1,066.1
|Deferred tax liabilities
|48.9
|10.4
|Provisions — non-current portion
|51.4
|58.1
|Financial debt – non-current portion
|1,258.7
|1,266.6
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|56.6
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|56.0
|4.0
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,471.6
|1,339.1
|Common stock: 1,181,283,351 shares authorized and 709,961,702 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at March 31, 2020
|8.7
|8.7
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,184.7
|3,184.7
|Retained earnings
|(1,631.8)
|(1,531.1)
|Other Reserves
|(18.6)
|(23.5)
|Treasury shares
|(20.1)
|(20.1)
|Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity
|(0.8)
|(0.7)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(71.6)
|(56.3)
|Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A.
|1,450.5
|1,561.7
|Non-controlling interests
|46.0
|45.7
|Total equity
|1,496.5
|1,607.4
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|3,733.6
|4,012.6
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three months ended March 31,
|Amounts in millions of US$, except per share data in US$
|2020
|2019
|Operating revenues
|252.7
|271.4
|Other income from ordinary activities
|0.3
|0.2
|Total income from ordinary activities
|253.0
|271.6
|Cost of operations
|(188.7)
|(213.7)
|Gross profit
|64.3
|57.9
|Research and development expenses - net
|(4.4)
|(6.0)
|Marketing and selling expenses
|(9.1)
|(9.9)
|General and administrative expenses
|(18.7)
|(20.3)
|Other revenues (expenses) - net
|(71.9)
|(2.1)
|Operating income (loss)
|(39.8)
|19.6
|Expenses related to financial debt
|(33.9)
|(33.6)
|Income provided by cash and cash equivalents
|1.0
|0.7
|Cost of financial debt, net
|(32.9)
|(32.9)
|Other financial income (loss)
|5.7
|0.9
|Income (loss) before incomes taxes
|(67.0)
|(12.4)
|Income taxes
|(4.8)
|(2.9)
|Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method
|(71.8)
|(15.3)
|Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.3
|0.1
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(71.5)
|(15.2)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations*
|(26.9)
|(15.3)
|Net income (loss)
|(98.4)
|(30.5)
|Attributable to :
|Owners of CGG S.A
|(99.4)
|(33.9)
|Non-controlling interests
|1.0
|3.4
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|(0.14)
|(0.05)
|Diluted
|(0.14)
|(0.05)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
|Basic
|(0.10)
|(0.03)
|Diluted
|(0.10)
|(0.03)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share
|Basic
|(0.04)
|(0.02)
|Diluted
|(0.04)
|(0.02)
* In accordance with IFRS 5 “Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations”, the profit and loss accounts related to the discontinued operations have been presented in the separate line item “Net income (loss) from discontinued operations” at March 31, 2020 and 2019.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three months ended March 31,
|Amounts in millions of US$
|2020
|2019
|OPERATING
|Net income (loss)
|(98.4)
|(30.5)
|Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(26.9)
|(15.3)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(71.5)
|(15.2)
|Depreciation, amortization and impairment
|30.5
|30.9
|Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization
|116.8
|57.4
|Depreciation and amortization capitalized in multi-client surveys
|(4.3)
|(0.9)
|Variance on provisions
|(2.2)
|(3.5)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1.4
|1.3
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets
|-
|-
|Equity (income) loss of investees
|(0.3)
|(0.1)
|Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method
|-
|-
|Other non-cash items
|(3.1)
|(5.8)
|Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax
|67.3
|64.1
|Less : net cost of financial debt
|32.9
|32.9
|Less : income tax expense (gain)
|4.8
|2.9
|Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax
|105.0
|99.9
|Income tax paid
|(0.8)
|(4.1)
|Net cash-flow before changes in working capital
|104.2
|95.8
|Change in working capital
|41.0
|108.0
|- change in trade accounts and notes receivable
|80.8
|147.9
|- change in inventories and work-in-progress
|(16.2)
|(2.6)
|- change in other current assets
|(4.7)
|(15.4)
|- change in trade accounts and notes payable
|16.5
|(1.6)
|- change in other current liabilities
|(35.4)
|(20.3)
|Net cash-flow provided by operating activities
|145.2
|203.8
|INVESTING
|Total capital expenditures (incl. variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding multi-client surveys)
|(20.6)
|(18.6)
|Investment in multi-client surveys, net cash
|(66.8)
|(39.7)
|Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|0.1
|0.1
|Total net proceeds from financial assets
|-
|-
|Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
|-
|-
|Variation in loans granted
|-
|-
|Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures
|-
|-
|Variation in other non-current financial assets
|9.0
|(0.6)
|Net cash-flow used in investing activities
|(78.3)
|(58.8)
|FINANCING
|Repayment of long-term debt
|-
|-
|Total issuance of long-term debt
|-
|-
|Lease repayments
|(14.0)
|(15.9)
|Change in short-term loans
|-
|-
|Financial expenses paid
|(7.4)
|(7.4)
|Net proceeds from capital increase:
|— from shareholders
|-
|-
|— from non-controlling interests of integrated companies
|-
|-
|Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements:
|— to shareholders
|-
|-
|— to non-controlling interests of integrated companies
|(1.2)
|Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares
|-
|-
|Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities
|(21.4)
|(24.5)
|Effects of exchange rates on cash
|(13.2)
|(1.2)
|Impact of changes in consolidation scope
|-
|-
|Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations*
|(19.3)
|(78.3)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|13.0
|41.0
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|610.5
|434.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|623.5
|475.1
UNAUDITED ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
|Three months ended March 31, 2020
|In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$
|GGR
|Equipment
|
Eliminations
and other
|
Segment
figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|
Consolidated Total /
As reported
|Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|197.4
|73.4
|-
|270.8
|(18.1)
|252.7
|Inter-segment revenues (1)
|1.1
|(1.1)
|-
|-
|Operating revenues
|197.4
|74.5
|(1.1)
|270.8
|(18.1)
|252.7
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
|(22.6)
|(7.6)
|(0.3)
|(30.5)
|(30.5)
|Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
|(126.1)
|-
|(126.1)
|9.3
|(116.8)
|Operating income (2)
|(22.4)
|0.1
|(8.7)
|(31.0)
|(8.8)
|(39.8)
|EBITDAs
|122.8
|7.8
|(7.9)
|122.7
|(18.1)
|104.6
|Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
|(22.1)
|0.1
|(8.7)
|(30.7)
|(8.8)
|(39.5)
|Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
|12.8
|6.3
|1.5
|20.6
|20.6
|Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
|66.8
|-
|-
|66.8
|66.8
|Capital employed (4)
|1.7
|0.5
|2.2
|2.2
|Total identifiable assets (4)
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|3.0
|3.0
- Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation.
- “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses.
- Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(12.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
- Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.
|Three months ended March 31, 2019
|In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$
|GGR
|Equipment
|
Eliminations
and other
|
Segment
figures
|IFRS 15 adjustments
|
Consolidated Total /
As reported
|Revenues from unaffiliated customers
|180.1
|102.3
|-
|282.4
|(11.0)
|271.4
|Inter-segment revenues (1)
|-
|2.9
|(2.9)
|-
|-
|-
|Operating revenues
|180.1
|105.2
|(2.9)
|282.4
|(11.0)
|271.4
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
|(22.8)
|(7.9)
|(0.2)
|(30.9)
|-
|(30.9)
|Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
|(77.2)
|-
|-
|(77.2)
|19.8
|(57.4)
|Operating income (2)
|5.2
|14.9
|(9.3)
|10.8
|8.8
|19.6
|EBITDAS
|105.0
|23.0
|(8.7)
|119.3
|(11.0)
|108.3
|Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method
|0.1
|-
|-
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
|5.3
|14.9
|(9.3)
|10.9
|8.8
|19.7
|Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
|14.9
|4.8
|(1.1)
|18.6
|-
|18.6
|Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
|39.7
|-
|-
|39.7
|-
|39.7
|Capital employed (4)
|2.0
|0.5
|-
|2.5
|–
|2.5
|Total identifiable assets (4)
|2.2
|0.6
|0.8
|3.6
|–
|3.6
- Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation.
- “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses.
- Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(8.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
- Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.
