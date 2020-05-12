/EIN News/ -- CGG Announces its 2020 First Quarter Results

Solid First Quarter

Adjusting to an Unprecedented Crisis

PARIS, France – May 12, 2020 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its 2020 First Quarter unaudited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

“As we are navigating through this unprecedented industry crisis, created by the combined results of oversupply and reduction in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority remains on the health and safety of our employees and all our stakeholders, along with the continuity of our business to meet our clients’ needs. With our new asset light business profile, and our business segments positioned around reservoir evaluation and production optimization, including our data library, which is focused on proven or mature sedimentary basins, we expect CGG to be much more resilient than in the past. While the duration of this severe crisis is uncertain, we are focusing on what we can control: managing our liquidity, implementing the required capex and cash cost reductions and adjusting the organization as necessary while maintaining our R&D efforts. With $624m of cash on hand after a solid Q1 and no bond debt to reimburse before April 2023, I am confident that our asset light strategy based on high-end technology, services, data and products positions us the best for these challenging market conditions“ .





Q1 2020 Positive cash generation







IFRS figures: revenue at $253m, OPINC at $(40)m

Segment revenue at $271m, down 4% year-on-year, with solid multi-client revenue and lower equipment sales

Segment EBITDAs at $123m, up 3% year-on-year, a 45% margin

Segment operating income at $(31)m, including $(70)m impairments mainly related to multi-client library, and at $39m, a 14% margin, before them

Segment Free Cash Flow at $44m

Net Cash Flow was positive at $17m

Net loss of $(98)m, including $(27)m loss from Discontinued Operations and $(70)m impairments

Net debt at $540m before IFRS 16 and $705m after IFRS 16

Segment leverage at 0.8x Net Debt/LTM EBITDAs (excluding IFRS 16 impact) Adjusting to an unprecedented crisis: focus on cost control and cash preservation



2020 Cash Capex around $300 million, down $(75) million vs. previous guidance of March 6, 2020:

2020 Multi-client cash capex, down $(60) million, at around $225 million at 75% prefunding rate

2020 Industrial and development costs cash capex around $75 million

Cash costs reduction of around $(110) million annualized and around $(35) million year on year.

Key Figures - First Quarter 2020

In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter 2020 Group revenue 271.4 252.7 Operating income 19.6 (39.8) Equity from investments 0.1 0.3 Net cost of financial debt (32.9) (32.9) Other financial income (loss) 0.9 5.7 Income taxes (2.9) (4.8) Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (15.2) (71.5) Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (15.3) (26.9) Group net income / (loss) (30.5) (98.4) Operating Cash Flow 203.8 145.2 Net Cash Flow 44.0 17.2 Net debt 868.3 705.0 Net debt before IFRS 16 656.4 540.3 Capital employed 2,518.6 2,201.5

Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2020

In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2020 Segment revenue 282.4 270.8 Segment EBITDAs 119.3 122.7 Group EBITDAs margin 42.2% 45.3% Segment operating income 10.8 (31.0) Opinc margin 3.8% (11.4)% Non-recurring charges (NRC) - - IFRS 15 adjustment 8.8 (8.8) IFRS operating income 19.6 (39.8) Segment Operating Cash Flow 203.8 145.2 Segment Net Cash Flow 44.0 17.2

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2020

Q1 2020 P&L items







In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustments IFRS figures Total Revenue 270.8 (18.1) 252.7 Operating Income (31.0) (8.8) (39.8)





Q1 2020 Cash Flow Statement items







In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustments IFRS figures EBITDAs 122.7 (18.1) 104.6 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 20.7 18.1 38.8 Cash Flow from Operations 145.2 - 145.2





Multi-Client Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustments IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet – Jan. 1st 2020 375.8 155.2 531.0 Closing Balance Sheet – March 31st 2020 317.8 157.2 475.0

First Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Results

Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)

GGR











In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2020 Variation

Year-on-year Segment revenue 180.1 197.4 10% Geoscience (SIR) 91.3 93.3 2% Multi-Client 88.8 104.1 17% Prefunding 42.2 57.0 35% After-Sales 46.6 47.1 1% Segment EBITDAs 105.0 122.8 17% Margin 58.3% 62.2% +390 bps Segment operating income 5.2 (22.4) - Margin 2.9% (11.4)% - Equity from investments 0.1 0.3 - Capital employed (in billion $) 2.0 1.7 (15)% Other key metrics Multi-Client cash capex ($m) (39.7) (66.8) 68% Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%) 106% 86% -200 bps

GGR segment revenue was $197 million, up 10% year-on-year.

Geoscience revenue was $93 million, up 2% year-on-year.

Geoscience performance in Q1 was solid driven by 11% increase in imaging business revenue year-on-year. We managed to maintain our business continuity in March with the majority of our people working from home due to the excellent support of our IT organization.

Multi-Client revenue was $104 million this quarter, up 17% year on year.

Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects reached $57 million this quarter, up from $42 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to higher multi-client capex this quarter, up to $67 million from $40 million in Q1 2019.

We had four ongoing multi-client projects this quarter, including two Land surveys – Bayou Boeuf and Central Basin Platform – in the US, one Marine streamer survey – Nebula – in Brazil, one Marine streamer survey – Gippsland 2020 – in Australia, and started one Nodes survey in the UK North Sea in the Cornerstone area at the end of March. Prefunding rate in Q1 2020 was solid at 86%.

After-sales were $47 million this quarter, stable year on year and solid across all regions.

In Q1 2020, we performed the impairment test of our multi-client library triggered by current low oil price environment, which resulted in non-cash charges of $(69) million.

The segment library Net Book Value was $318 million ($475 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2020, split 85% offshore and 15% onshore.

GGR segment EBITDAs was $123 million, up 17% with 62% margin.

GGR segment operating income was $(22) million, including $(69) million impairment of the multi-client library.

GGR capital employed was down to $1.7 billion at the end of March 2020.

Equipment

Equipment











In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2020 Variation

Year-on-year Segment revenue 105.2 74.5 (29)% Land 84.7 52.5 (38)% Marine 12.9 13.0 1% Downhole gauges 5.2 7.0 35% Non Oil&Gas 2.4 2.0 (17)% Segment EBITDAs 23.0 7.8 (66)% Margin 21.9% 10.5% - Segment operating income 14.9 0.1 (100)% Margin 14.2% 0.1% - Capital employed (in billion $) 0.5 0.5 -

Equipment segment revenue was $75 million, down 29% year-on-year. External sales were $73 million, down 28% year-on-year.

Land equipment sales represented 71% of total sales, as we delivered over 80 thousand 508XT channels in Q1, mainly in North Africa, India and Russia

Sercel was awarded significant orders for heavy duty Nomad90 vibrators for North Africa and for 35 thousand channels for Middle East

Marine equipment sales represented 17% of total sales. Activity in the streamer market remains low with mostly sales of spares for Sentinel sections

Downhole equipment sales were $7 million.

Equipment segment EBITDAs was $8 million, a 11% margin.

Equipment segment operating income was $0 million.

Equipment capital employed was stable at $0.5 billion at the end of March 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements







In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2020 Variation

Year-on-year Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.15 1.11 (3)% Segment revenue 282.4 270.8 (4)% GGR 180.1 197.4 10% Equipment 105.2 74.5 (29)% Elimination (2.9) (1.1) (62)% Gross margin 49.1 73.1 49% Segment EBITDAs 119.3 122.7 3% GGR 105.0 122.8 17% Equipment 23.0 7.8 (66)% Corporate (8.7) (7.1) (18)% Eliminations (0.8) - Segment operating income 10.8 (31.0) - GGR 5.2 (22.4) - Equipment 14.9 0.1 (100)% Corporate (9.3) (7.1) (24)% Eliminations - (1.6) - NRC - - - IFRS 15 adjustment 8.8 (8.8) - IFRS operating income 19.6 (39.8) - Equity from investments 0.1 0.3 - Net cost of financial debt (32.9) (32.9) - Other financial income (loss) 0.9 5.7 - Income taxes (2.9) (4.8) 66% Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (15.2) (71.5) - Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (15.3) (26.9) (76)% IFRS net income / (loss) (30.5) (98.4) - Shareholder's net income / (loss) (33.9) (99.4) - Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.05) (0.14) - Basic Earnings per share in € (0.04) (0.13) -

Segment revenue was $271 million, down 4% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 34% from Geoscience, 38% from Multi-Client (73% for the GGR segment) and 27% from Equipment.

Segment EBITDAs was $123 million, up 3% year-on-year with 45% margin.

Segment operating income was $(31) million, impacted by $(69) million impairment of the multi-client library.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(9) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(40) million.

Cost of financial debt was $(33) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(7) million. Income taxes were $(5) million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(72) million.

Discontinued operations



Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:



- Segment revenues were $14 million this quarter and net loss from discontinued operations was $(27) million.

Group net loss was $(98) million.

After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(99.4) million/ €(89.7) million.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow items







In million $ First Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2020 Variation

Year-on-year Segment Operating Cash Flow 203.8 145.2 (29)% Capex (58.3) (87.4) 50% Industrial (10.5) (8.0) (24)% R&D (8.1) (12.6) 56% Multi-Client (Cash) (39.7) (66.8) 68% Marine MC (30.1) (51.5) 71% Land MC (9.6) (15.4) 60% Proceeds from disposals of assets 0.1 0.1 - Lease repayments (15.9) (14.0) (12)% Segment Free Cash Flow 129.7 43.9 (66)% Paid cost of debt (7.4) (7.4) - Cash NRC / Plan 2021 (25.3) (28.2) 11% Free cash flow from discontinued operations (53.0) 8.9 117% Net cash flow 44.0 17.2 (61)% Financing cash flow - - - Forex and other (3.0) (4.2) (40)% Net increase/(decrease) in cash 41.0 13.0 (68)%

Segment Operating Cash Flow was $145 million, down 29% compared to $204 million in Q1 2019.

Total capex was $87 million, up 50% year-on-year:

Industrial capex was $8 million, down 24%

was $8 million, down 24% Research & Development capex was $13 million, up 56%

was $13 million, up 56% Multi-client cash capex was $67 million, up 68%

Segment Free Cash Flow was at $44 million, compared to $130 million in Q1 2019.

After $(7) million paid cost of debt, $(28) million 2021 plan cash costs and $9 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $17 million compared to $44 million in Q1 2019.

Balance Sheet

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,164 million at the end of March 2020 and net debt was $540 million.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,329 million at the end of March 2020 and net debt was $705 million.

Group’s liquidity amounted to $624 million at the end of March 2020.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31st, 2020

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Amounts in millions of US$, unless indicated March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 623.5 610.5 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 315.2 436.0 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 206.8 200.1 Income tax assets 79.1 84.9 Other current assets, net 96.8 116.7 Assets held for sale, net 159.8 316.6 Total current assets 1,481.2 1,764.8 Deferred tax assets 59.2 19.7 Investments and other financial assets, net 67.0 27.4 Investments in companies under the equity method 3.3 3.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 287.8 300.0 Intangible assets, net 632.9 690.8 Goodwill, net 1,202.2 1,206.9 Total non-current assets 2,252.4 2,247.8 TOTAL ASSETS 3,733.6 4,012.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank overdrafts — — Financial debt – current portion 69.8 59.4 Trade accounts and notes payables 114.8 117.4 Accrued payroll costs 127.9 156.6 Income taxes payable 64.1 59.3 Advance billings to customers 22.2 36.9 Provisions — current portion 36.3 50.0 Other current financial liabilities 21.7 — Other current liabilities 303.9 327.3 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 4.8 259.2 Total current liabilities 765.5 1,066.1 Deferred tax liabilities 48.9 10.4 Provisions — non-current portion 51.4 58.1 Financial debt – non-current portion 1,258.7 1,266.6 Other non-current financial liabilities 56.6 — Other non-current liabilities 56.0 4.0 Total non-current liabilities 1,471.6 1,339.1 Common stock: 1,181,283,351 shares authorized and 709,961,702 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at March 31, 2020 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 3,184.7 3,184.7 Retained earnings (1,631.8) (1,531.1) Other Reserves (18.6) (23.5) Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (0.8) (0.7) Cumulative translation adjustment (71.6) (56.3) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 1,450.5 1,561.7 Non-controlling interests 46.0 45.7 Total equity 1,496.5 1,607.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,733.6 4,012.6

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended March 31, Amounts in millions of US$, except per share data in US$ 2020 2019 Operating revenues 252.7 271.4 Other income from ordinary activities 0.3 0.2 Total income from ordinary activities 253.0 271.6 Cost of operations (188.7) (213.7) Gross profit 64.3 57.9 Research and development expenses - net (4.4) (6.0) Marketing and selling expenses (9.1) (9.9) General and administrative expenses (18.7) (20.3) Other revenues (expenses) - net (71.9) (2.1) Operating income (loss) (39.8) 19.6 Expenses related to financial debt (33.9) (33.6) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 1.0 0.7 Cost of financial debt, net (32.9) (32.9) Other financial income (loss) 5.7 0.9 Income (loss) before incomes taxes (67.0) (12.4) Income taxes (4.8) (2.9) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (71.8) (15.3) Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.3 0.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (71.5) (15.2) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations* (26.9) (15.3) Net income (loss) (98.4) (30.5) Attributable to : Owners of CGG S.A (99.4) (33.9) Non-controlling interests 1.0 3.4 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.14) (0.05) Diluted (0.14) (0.05) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic (0.10) (0.03) Diluted (0.10) (0.03) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic (0.04) (0.02) Diluted (0.04) (0.02)

___________________

* In accordance with IFRS 5 “Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations”, the profit and loss accounts related to the discontinued operations have been presented in the separate line item “Net income (loss) from discontinued operations” at March 31, 2020 and 2019.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended March 31, Amounts in millions of US$ 2020 2019 OPERATING Net income (loss) (98.4) (30.5) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (26.9) (15.3) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (71.5) (15.2) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 30.5 30.9 Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization 116.8 57.4 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in multi-client surveys (4.3) (0.9) Variance on provisions (2.2) (3.5) Share-based compensation expenses 1.4 1.3 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets - - Equity (income) loss of investees (0.3) (0.1) Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method - - Other non-cash items (3.1) (5.8) Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax 67.3 64.1 Less : net cost of financial debt 32.9 32.9 Less : income tax expense (gain) 4.8 2.9 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 105.0 99.9 Income tax paid (0.8) (4.1) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 104.2 95.8 Change in working capital 41.0 108.0 - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 80.8 147.9 - change in inventories and work-in-progress (16.2) (2.6) - change in other current assets (4.7) (15.4) - change in trade accounts and notes payable 16.5 (1.6) - change in other current liabilities (35.4) (20.3) Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 145.2 203.8 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (incl. variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding multi-client surveys) (20.6) (18.6) Investment in multi-client surveys, net cash (66.8) (39.7) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0.1 0.1 Total net proceeds from financial assets - - Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired - - Variation in loans granted - - Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures - - Variation in other non-current financial assets 9.0 (0.6) Net cash-flow used in investing activities (78.3) (58.8) FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt - - Total issuance of long-term debt - - Lease repayments (14.0) (15.9) Change in short-term loans - - Financial expenses paid (7.4) (7.4) Net proceeds from capital increase: — from shareholders - - — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies - - Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements: — to shareholders - - — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies (1.2) Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares - - Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (21.4) (24.5) Effects of exchange rates on cash (13.2) (1.2) Impact of changes in consolidation scope - - Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations* (19.3) (78.3) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13.0 41.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 610.5 434.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 623.5 475.1

UNAUDITED ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

Three months ended March 31, 2020 In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$ GGR Equipment Eliminations

and other Segment

figures IFRS 15 adjustments Consolidated Total /

As reported Revenues from unaffiliated customers 197.4 73.4 - 270.8 (18.1) 252.7 Inter-segment revenues (1) 1.1 (1.1) - - Operating revenues 197.4 74.5 (1.1) 270.8 (18.1) 252.7 Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys) (22.6) (7.6) (0.3) (30.5) (30.5) Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys (126.1) - (126.1) 9.3 (116.8) Operating income (2) (22.4) 0.1 (8.7) (31.0) (8.8) (39.8) EBITDAs 122.8 7.8 (7.9) 122.7 (18.1) 104.6 Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.3 0.3 0.3 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2) (22.1) 0.1 (8.7) (30.7) (8.8) (39.5) Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3) 12.8 6.3 1.5 20.6 20.6 Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash 66.8 - - 66.8 66.8 Capital employed (4) 1.7 0.5 2.2 2.2 Total identifiable assets (4) 2.2 0.6 0.2 3.0 3.0

Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses. Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(12.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.

Three months ended March 31, 2019 In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$ GGR Equipment Eliminations

and other Segment

figures IFRS 15 adjustments Consolidated Total /

As reported Revenues from unaffiliated customers 180.1 102.3 - 282.4 (11.0) 271.4 Inter-segment revenues (1) - 2.9 (2.9) - - - Operating revenues 180.1 105.2 (2.9) 282.4 (11.0) 271.4 Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys) (22.8) (7.9) (0.2) (30.9) - (30.9) Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys (77.2) - - (77.2) 19.8 (57.4) Operating income (2) 5.2 14.9 (9.3) 10.8 8.8 19.6 EBITDAS 105.0 23.0 (8.7) 119.3 (11.0) 108.3 Share of income in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.1 - - 0.1 - 0.1 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2) 5.3 14.9 (9.3) 10.9 8.8 19.7 Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3) 14.9 4.8 (1.1) 18.6 - 18.6 Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash 39.7 - - 39.7 - 39.7 Capital employed (4) 2.0 0.5 - 2.5 – 2.5 Total identifiable assets (4) 2.2 0.6 0.8 3.6 – 3.6

Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operation. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to general corporate expenses. Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(8.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.

