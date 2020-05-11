Glory Star Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

Downloads of the CHEERS App 1 exceeded 100.5 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to 17.2 million as of March 31, 2019.





of the CHEERS App increased to 4.1 million from 0.5 million in the same period of 2019. The Company’s e-Mall carried over 9,602 Stock Keeping Units (“SKUs”) as of March 31, 2020, and recorded over RMB40.6 million (US$5.8 million) in gross merchandise value (“GMV”)3 through its CHEERS App in the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues were US$9.8 million as compared to US$13.8 million in the same period of 2019.





Income from operations was US$2.9 million as compared to US$4.4 million in the same period of 2019.





Operating margin reduced to 29.7% from 32.3% in the same period of 2019.





Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shareholders was US$2.9 million as compared to US$4.1 million in the same period of 2019.





Net margin was 29.1% as compared to 30.1% in the same period of 2019.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, “In the face of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, we delivered a solid operating performance, advanced our flagship e-commerce platform, and drove user base growth. We also maintained our content leadership by focusing on the creation of original, professionally produced content in the areas of lifestyle, culture, and fashion. As such, we continued to have success in converting content viewers into CHEERS App users, which was illustrated by an excess of 100.5 million CHEERS App downloads, in total, as of March 31, 2020, compared to 17.2 million CHEERS App downloads, in total, by the end of the prior-year period. Moreover, as a result of our platform stickiness and engaging content, MAUs in the period grew by 7% on a sequential basis. Our healthy growth trajectory also continued to fuel GMV growth as illustrated by more than US$3.0 million in GMV for the month of March.”

“Undoubtedly the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on both the overall market environment and our business in the quarter. As a result of the outbreak, we experienced a noticeable dampening of advertising demand as well as a slowdown in our copyrights business during the quarter. The decline in both businesses was not only a result of the economic slump, but also largely a result of our decision to put our own employees first, as we encouraged staff to work from home and follow the government’s policies. Due to this decision, we were less able to film those TV series and short online videos that form a crucial component of our revenue generation capabilities. Nevertheless, our unique business model, swelling user base, and content production leadership will continue to serve as competitive advantages going forward, enabling us to overcome these short-term uncertainties and replenish our revenue streams as conditions gradually normalize.”

Mr. Ian Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Glory Star, added, “In a challenging macro environment, we remained prudent in our finances during the period. As part of our focus on controlling costs, we leveraged the increasing influence of our CHEERS App platform to reduce our expenditure on those payments to various channel owners for broadcast advertisements. Going forward, as our professional content production restarts and the advertising environment becomes gradually more favorable, we are confident that we will pick up where we left off.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were US$9.8 million as compared to US$13.8 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 and its negative effect on the Company’s advertising revenues as well as a decline in copyrights revenues. The decrease was partially offset by an uptick in revenues generated from the copyright licensing of the Company’s internally produced TV show series, custom content production, and CHEERS e-Mall marketplace service, which was first launched in April 2019.

Advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 24.2% to US$7.9 million from US$10.4 million in the same period of 2019 due to sluggish advertising demand as well as the decline in online short videos and live streaming, attributable to more difficult filming conditions as a result of COVID-19 during that period. The decrease in the Company’s revenues was also due to a decline in copyrights revenues as the Company only earned copyright revenues from one TV channel in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to three channels in the same period of 2019. As such, copyrights revenues decreased by 63.6% to US$1.0 million from US$2.7 million in the same period of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 26.3% to US$6.9 million from US$9.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 39.2% to US$5.0 million from US$8.2 million in the same period of 2019, which was in line with the decrease in revenues. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 improved to 48.8% from 40.3% in the same period of 2019, as the Company reduced expenditures on payments to various channel owners for broadcast advertisements and relied more heavily on its own CHEERs App platform, which has already attracted a large number of users, to provide advertising services.





Income from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was US$2.9 million compared to US$4.4 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin in the first quarter of 2020 reduced slightly to 29.7% from 32.3% in the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shareholders in the first quarter of 2020 was US$2.9 million compared to US$4.1 million in the same period of 2019. Net margin in the first quarter of 2020 reduced slightly to 29.1% from 30.1% in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020 were both US$0.06. In comparison, the Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2019 were US$0.10 and US$0.09, respectively.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$10.0 million, compared to US$1.3 million as of March 31, 2019.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star’s ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle TV series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people’s lives. The company’s large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, the Current Report on Form 8-K/A(Amendment No. 2) filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, which may be amended from time to time, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Contacts

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Ian Lee

Email: ianlee@yaoshixinghui.com

ICR Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: gsnm@icrinc.com

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Revenues $ 13,753 $ 9,757 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (8,212 ) (4,991 ) Selling and marketing (259 ) (379 ) General and administrative (639 ) (1,287 ) Research and development (197 ) (206 ) Total operating expenses (9,307 ) (6,863 ) Income from operations 4,446 2,894 Other (expenses) income: Interest expense, net (135 ) (87 ) Other (expenses) income, net (5 ) 30 Total other expenses (140 ) (57 ) Income before income tax 4,306 2,837 Income tax (expense) benefit (172 ) 5 Net income 4,134 2,842 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (9 ) (59 ) Net income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shareholders $ 4,143 $ 2,901 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss) 577 (1,087 ) Comprehensive income 4,711 1,755 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (67 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shareholders $ 4,711 $ 1,822 Earnings per ordinary share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Basic 41,204,025 45,504,828 Earnings per ordinary share Dilutive $ 0.09 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share Dilutive 46,484,025 50,784,828

GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,919 $ 9,961 Accounts receivable, net 51,061 55,003 Prepayment and other current assets 2,499 2,554 Total current assets 60,479 67,518 Property and equipment, net 331 269 Intangible assets, net 14,683 14,051 Deferred tax assets 533 596 Unamortized produced content, net 1,657 1,342 Right-of-use assets 2,027 1,907 Total non-current assets 19,231 18,165 TOTAL ASSETS $ 79,710 $ 85,683 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 718 $ 3,672 Accounts payable 4,546 5,095 Advances from customers 610 498 Accrued liabilities and other payables 6,134 5,569 Other taxes payable 1,890 2,148 Operating lease liabilities -current 313 333 Due to related parties 1,525 1,999 Convertible promissory note - related party - 1,400 Total current liabilities 15,736 20,714 Long-term bank loan - 1,271 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 1,718 1,488 Total non-current liabilities 1,718 2,759 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 17,454 $ 23,473 Commitments and contingences Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding) $ - $ - Ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020; 41,204,025 and 50,898,866 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively) $ 4 $ 5 Additional paid-in capital 13,375 11,573 Statutory reserve 431 431 Retained earnings 49,547 52,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,576 ) (2,655 ) TOTAL GLORY STAR NEW MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 61,781 61,802 Non-controlling interest 475 408 TOTAL EQUITY 62,256 62,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 79,710 $ 85,683



_________________

1 Glory Star defines this metric as the total number of downloads of the CHEERS App as of the end of the period.

2 Glory Star defines daily active users, or DAUs, as a user who has logged in or access Glory Star’s online video content and/or its e-commerce platform using the CHEERS App, whether on a mobile phone or tablet. Glory Star calculates DAUs using internal company data based on the activity of the user account and as adjusted to remove “duplicate” accounts.

3 Glory Star defines gross merchandise value, or GMV, as the volume of merchandise sold through its CHEERS App at the end of the period.



