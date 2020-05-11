There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,355 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 7, 2020. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

1.  The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
  Votes For   Votes Withheld  
Catherine M. Best 788,532,428
87.73
%		 110,261,360
12.27
%
M. Elizabeth Cannon 893,379,817
99.40
%		 5,413,971
0.60
%
N. Murray Edwards 873,463,424
97.18
%		 25,330,364
2.82
%
Christopher L. Fong 890,020,896
99.02
%		 8,772,892
0.98
%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 864,334,980
96.17
%		 34,458,808
3.83
%
Wilfred A. Gobert 874,765,526
97.33
%		 24,028,262
2.67
%
Steve W. Laut 869,842,440
96.78
%		 28,951,348
3.22
%
Tim S. McKay 889,314,228
98.95
%		 9,479,560
1.05
%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna 851,786,161
94.77
%		 47,007,627
5.23
%
David A. Tuer 865,774,577
96.33
%		 33,019,211
3.67
%
Annette M. Verschuren 883,290,837
98.28
%		 15,502,951
1.72
%


  Votes For   Votes Withheld  
2.  The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of  the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 893,573,190
98.10
%		 17,334,579
1.90
%
  Votes For   Votes Against  
3. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. 852,170,927
94.81
%		 46,658,121
5.19
%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
 
 
TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange 

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.  Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

