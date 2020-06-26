North Dakota US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in North Dakota who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Get Possible Significant Compensation

“We are urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer anywhere in North Dakota to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-if the person had significant exposure to asbestos. ” — North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “We are urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer anywhere in North Dakota to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-if the person had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior in 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to help is over 60 years old.

“The reason we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help a person like this is because they have assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If you have a family member or friend who now has lung cancer-and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos-please call 800-714-0303 about what might be significant compensation. You have nothing to lose and hopefully everything to gain.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismark, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in North Dakota include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, public utility workers, welders, Camp Grafton, Minot Air Force Base, Grand Forks Air Force Base, machinists, mechanics, auto/truck repair technicians, and pipefitters. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in North Dakota. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.