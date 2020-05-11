Red Nose Day’s Joke-Ha-Thon Raises Laughs and Urgent Funds

/EIN News/ -- Kids and families across the country are invited to come together for the virtual Joke-Ha-Thon fundraiser supporting children living in poverty



Hasbro, Inc. will match all donations, up to $50,000

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We could all use a little laughter right now. That’s why Red Nose Day is inviting kids and families to share their best jokes as part of its annual Joke-Ha-Thon in support of the 2020 campaign to end child poverty. Global Play and Entertainment company, Hasbro will match all donations for the 2020 Joke-Ha-Thon, up to $50,000.

The funny fundraiser encourages families to record a video of their kids’ best jokes , then share them with friends and family on social media – exchanging some laughs for a donation at RedNoseDay.org/Donate-JokeHaThon . While the Joke-Ha-Thon program was originally designed for kids, anyone can participate. All donations also unlock Red Nose Day’s new digital Red Nose, available on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

Red Nose Day’s Joke-Ha-Thon fundraiser was originally created as part of Red Nose Day in School , which offers free learning and engagement materials targeted at grades 2-5. But with school closures across the country resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, Comic Relief US, the organization behind Red Nose Day, decided to take the program wider by encouraging kids at home and their families to join in the fun.

Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, said, “Comic Relief US’s quick pivot to take Joke-Ha-Thon virtual means we can support our new virtual classrooms, homeschooling families and remote learning teachers by connecting kids through laughter in a digital way and help children in need during this challenging time.”

A version of Joke-Ha-Thon designed just for schools brings students together as a class to raise some laughs and help others, even while they are apart. Joke-Ha-Thon materials can be used as part of remote classroom programming, or simply as a fun and easy way to come together virtually.

“Hasbro is proud to support Red Nose Day’s Joke-Ha-Thon, empowering young people to spread some much-needed joy while using their voices to make a difference,” said Kevin Colman, Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact at Hasbro. “We are thrilled to help their jokes make an even greater impact for the world’s most vulnerable children, especially those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Funds raised through Joke-Ha-Thon will help children in need stay safe, healthy and educated by supporting critical programs across the US in all 50 States and Puerto Rico, and in some of the poorest communities around the world. Red Nose Day’s efforts to support the most vulnerable children are more important than ever in the face of the widespread economic and social impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the 2020 Red Nose Day campaign, funds are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty and has raised $200 million to date to positively impact nearly 25 million children. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. The sixth annual Red Nose Day takes place on Thursday, May 21, 2020. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

