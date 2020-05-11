REMINDER: Genocea to Host KOL Symposium Highlighting GEN-011’s Potential to Transform T cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Call scheduled for May 12th from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, will host a KOL symposium with a live Q&A for analysts and investors to reflect on the progress of the T cell therapy landscape and provide an in-depth profile of GEN-011 – Genocea’s neoantigen cell therapy – on Tuesday, May 12th at 12:00 p.m. EDT.



Genocea will highlight GEN-011 as a potential best-in-class adoptive T cell therapy designed to improve upon the current limitations of TIL therapy. Genocea will also outline the robust, scalable manufacturing process - PLANET™ - to simplify and expand cancer patient access to treatment.

The event will also feature Eric Tran, Ph.D., Assistant Member at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute in the Providence Cancer Institute, who will review the evolution of TIL and TCR solid tumor treatment approaches as part of ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes for hard-to-address cancers.

KOL Symposium Webcast & Conference Call Information

A live webcast of the KOL symposium can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. Interested participants may also access the KOL symposium by dialing (323) 794-2597 (domestic) or (323) 701-0218 (international) and referring to conference ID number 6118728. To ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your question to questions@lifesciadvisors.com .

For those who are unable to join during the event, a replay of the webcast will be available here .

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the second quarter of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

﻿Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.