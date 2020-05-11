Cellectis’ Annual Shareholders’ General Meeting to be Held on June 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS).



Dear Shareholders,

In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the annual general meeting will take place on June 29, 2020 at 9 AM CET at Cellectis’ headquarters, located at 8, rue de la Croix Jarry, 4th floor, 75013 Paris, France behind closed doors, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders.

The Vote

Under these conditions, shareholders are invited to vote remotely, prior to the General Meeting, by giving a proxy to the Chairman or by returning the voting form.

Exceptionally, we invite not to give a proxy to a third party to represent you at the meeting insofar as the meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders and therefore of any third party proxies, and to give preference to voting by mail or to give a proxy to the Chairman.

In view of the uncertainty surrounding postal deadlines in the current circumstances, shareholders are advised to make use, when possible, of electronic means of communications in their dealings and communications relating to this general meeting.

For registered shareholders : send back the single voting form, which will be sent to each shareholder with the convening notice, either by ordinary mail using the prepaid envelope attached to the notice of by e-mail to the following address: agm@cellectis.com no later than June 26, 2020.

For the holders of bearer shares : request a voting form from the intermediary who manages the relevant shareholder’s shares, as from the date of notice of the Meeting. The single voting form by post or by proxy must be accompanied by a certificate of participation issued by the shareholder’s financial intermediary and returned by the latter either by mail to the following address: Société Générale - Service assemblées – 32 Rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 or by e-mail to the following address: agm@cellectis.com no later than June 26, 2020.

Requests for the voting form must reach Société Générale via the shareholder's financial intermediary at one of the addresses indicated above, at least six days before the date of the meeting, i.e. no later than June 23, 2020.

Only duly completed voting forms that are received at Société Générale at one the addresses indicated above at least three days before the scheduled date of the meeting, i.e. no later than June 26, 2020, and accompanied by the certificate of participation issued by an authorised intermediary for bearer shares, will be taken into account.

Requests to add draft resolutions or items to the agenda

Requests to add draft resolutions or items to the agenda of the General Meeting fulfilling the conditions provided for by Articles L.225-105, R.225-71, and R.225-73 of the Commercial Code, presented by shareholders, must, in accordance with applicable laws, reach Cellectis, 8 rue de la Croix Jarry – 75013 Paris, France by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or by electronic communication at the following address agm@cellectis.com, no later than the twenty-fifth day preceding the date of the General Meeting.

These requests must be accompanied by a registration certificate that justifies the possession or the representation by the authors of the request of the proportion of the capital required by Article R.225-71 of the Commercial Code. In addition, the examination by the General Meeting of the items or draft resolutions filed by the shareholders in accordance with the regulations is subject to the submission by the authors of the request of a new certificate justifying the registration of their shares under the same conditions by the second business day preceding the meeting.

The draft resolutions submitted by the shareholders and the list of items added to the agenda at their request will be posted on the Company's website www.cellectis.com as soon as the aforementioned conditions are fulfilled.

Questions in writing

Any shareholder may also formulate written questions. These questions should be addressed:

To the head office at 8, rue de la Croix Jarry - 75013 Paris, France by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or



to the following email address agm@cellectis.com ;

four business days at the latest before the General Meeting, i.e. no later than June 23, 2020, accompanied by a certificate of registration either in the registered securities accounts or in the bearer securities accounts kept by the authorised intermediary.

Furthermore, insofar as the General Meeting is held without the physical presence of the shareholders, it is recalled that shareholders will not be able to ask oral questions or propose new resolutions during the general assembly. However, written questions from shareholders who are sent to the Company after the deadline provided for by applicable rules but before the general meeting via the above-mentioned address agm@cellectis.com will be processed to the extent practicable.

Answers will be posted on the Company's website www.cellectis.com.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Cellectis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

