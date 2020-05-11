Forescout Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $57.2 million, compared to $75.6 million in the first quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“In March, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic sharply escalated around the world, causing some customers to delay purchasing decisions in order to prioritize employee health and safety and business continuity planning,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of Forescout Technologies. “As organizations have shifted to remote workforces, their network footprint has evolved but the need for visibility and control of all devices on the network remains imperative, regardless of whether devices reside within the confines of corporate offices or in remote, work from home environments. Forescout’s platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises in today’s perimeter-less world and defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We look forward to completing our pending transaction with Advent International Corporation, which will position us for long-term success as we execute on our large and growing market opportunity.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $57.2 million, a decrease of 24% over the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on large-size deals and new perpetual licenses, as well as customer uncertainty related to our pending transaction with Advent International Corporation (Advent).



License revenue was $14.8 million, a decrease of 61% over the first quarter of 2019



Subscription revenue was $37.5 million, an increase of 11% over the first quarter of 2019



Professional Services revenue was $4.8 million, an increase of 18% over the first quarter of 2019





Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $37.6 million, or 66% of total revenue, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 75% of total revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit was $39.2 million, or 69% of total revenue, compared to $58.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 77% of total revenue.





Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $60.0 million, or 105% of total revenue, compared to a loss of $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 45% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $31.4 million, or 55% of total revenue, compared to $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 24% of total revenue.





Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $61.2 million, or $1.26 per share, compared to $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, or $0.78 per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $32.5 million, or $0.67 per share, based on 48.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, or $0.41 per share, based on 44.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.





Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $14.5 million, or 25% of total revenue, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 9% of total revenue. Free cash flow was negative $15.3 million, or (27)% of total revenue, compared to positive $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, or 6% of total revenue.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Transaction with Advent

On February 6, 2020, Forescout announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by entities affiliated with Advent for $1.9 billion in cash, or $33.00 per share. Advent has partnered with Crosspoint Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm focused on the cybersecurity and privacy industries, as a co-investor and advisor. The transaction was approved by Forescout shareholders on April 23, 2020. Upon completion of the transaction, Forescout will become a private company and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

In light of the pending transaction with Advent, Forescout will not hold a conference call or provide forward looking guidance.

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.Forescout.com.

©2020 Forescout Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Forescout Technologies, Inc. is a Delaware corporation. A list of our trademarks and patents can be found at https://www.Forescout.com/company/legal/intellectual-property-patents-trademarks. Other brands, products, or service names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers and markets, demand for our products, and market opportunity; the benefits of our solution to customers; our pending transaction with Advent, and the Company's prospects. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our pending transaction with Advent, including the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied or that the transaction is not consummated; potential litigation relating to the transaction; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts our current plans and operations; the evolution of the cyberthreat landscape facing enterprises in the United States and other countries; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisition; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; new integrations to the Forescout platform; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed the SEC on April 29, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements, and is available on the SEC filings section of the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.Forescout.com. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed on or about the date hereof. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forescout has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Forescout uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Forescout’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Forescout’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Forescout’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. Forescout defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Operating Expense. Forescout defines non-GAAP operating expense as operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, and restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss. Forescout defines non-GAAP operating loss as operating loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, and restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. Forescout defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related expenses, restructuring expenses, and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share. Forescout defines non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow. Forescout defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Forescout defines free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. Forescout considers free cash flow and free cash flow margin to be profitability and liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, and strengthening our balance sheet.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Michelle Spolver Katie Beck 408-721-5884 650-314-8705 michelle.spolver@forescout.com katie.beck@forescout.com









FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,795 $ 69,030 Marketable securities 16,126 29,181 Accounts receivable 39,650 84,168 Inventory 377 372 Deferred commissions - current 12,854 12,843 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,867 17,024 Total current assets 165,669 212,618 Deferred commissions - non-current 21,294 23,036 Property and equipment, net 22,618 23,835 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,326 29,626 Restricted cash - non-current 1,530 1,555 Intangible assets, net 18,353 19,367 Goodwill 98,018 98,018 Other assets 7,460 8,172 Total assets $ 363,268 $ 416,227 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,377 $ 10,692 Accrued compensation 26,881 34,007 Accrued expenses 15,397 16,279 Deferred revenue - current 111,402 112,232 Notes payable - current 6,402 8,248 Revolving credit facility 16,000 - Operating lease liabilities - current 5,704 5,840 Total current liabilities 188,163 187,298 Deferred revenue - non-current 68,438 75,366 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 30,333 32,125 Other liabilities 23,705 23,893 Total liabilities 310,639 318,682 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 744,299 727,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (688 ) (633 ) Accumulated deficit (691,031 ) (629,792 ) Total stockholders’ equity 52,629 97,545 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 363,268 $ 416,227







FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: License $ 14,799 $ 37,680 Subscription 37,526 33,799 Professional services 4,828 4,089 Total revenue 57,153 75,568 Cost of revenue: License 5,419 7,607 Subscription 7,013 5,207 Professional services 7,165 6,186 Total cost of revenue 19,597 19,000 Total gross profit 37,556 56,568 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,246 18,497 Sales and marketing 47,288 55,923 General and administrative 24,481 16,213 Restructuring 2,512 - Total operating expenses 97,527 90,633 Loss from operations (59,971 ) (34,065 ) Interest expense (235 ) (93 ) Other (expense) income, net (601 ) 617 Loss before income taxes (60,807 ) (33,541 ) Income tax provision 432 711 Net loss $ (61,239 ) $ (34,252 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.26 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 48,593 44,196







FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (61,239 ) $ (34,252 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation 13,858 13,828 Depreciation and amortization 3,056 2,845 Other 358 (15 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 44,518 22,227 Inventory (196 ) 253 Deferred commissions 1,731 1,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,168 (203 ) Other assets 328 385 Accounts payable (4,274 ) (2,705 ) Accrued compensation (7,126 ) (4,512 ) Accrued expenses (1,715 ) 549 Deferred revenue (7,758 ) 6,559 Other liabilities (172 ) (40 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (14,463 ) 6,439 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (823 ) (1,589 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (37,651 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 13,000 29,123 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,177 (10,117 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 16,000 - Repayments of notes payable (1,875 ) (1,875 ) Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 5,207 12,173 Payment related to shares withheld for taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (2,319 ) (2,764 ) Others 13 - Net cash provided by financing activities 17,026 7,534 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - (70 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for period 14,740 3,786 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,591 69,012 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 86,331 $ 72,798







FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 37,556 $ 56,568 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,162 927 Acquisition-related expenses - 14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 471 467 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,189 $ 57,976 GAAP operating expense $ 97,527 $ 90,633 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,696 12,901 Acquisition-related expenses 775 1,624 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 544 304 Merger-related expenses 10,421 - Restructuring expenses 2,512 - Non-GAAP operating expense $ 70,579 $ 75,804 GAAP operating loss $ (59,971 ) $ (34,065 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 13,858 13,828 Acquisition-related expenses 775 1,638 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,015 771 Merger-related expenses 10,421 - Restructuring expenses 2,512 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (31,390 ) $ (17,828 ) GAAP net loss $ (61,239 ) $ (34,252 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 13,858 13,828 Acquisition-related expenses 775 1,638 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,015 771 Merger-related expenses 10,421 - Restructuring expenses 2,512 - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 154 (145 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (32,504 ) $ (18,160 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.67 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation for GAAP and non-GAAP, diluted 48,593 44,196 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (14,463 ) $ 6,439 Less: Net purchases of property and equipment 823 1,589 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (15,286 ) $ 4,850 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 12,177 $ (10,117 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 17,026 $ 7,534 Free cash flow margin (non-GAAP) (27 )% 6 %







