Sientra Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Strong Q1 Breast Products Performance Despite COVID-19 Headwinds



Strengthened Focus on Core Breast Products Business and High-Margin bioTip® Sales to Drive Profitability and Growth

Q1 2020 & Recent Highlights:

Q1 total net sales of $16.9 million, a 4% decrease year-over-year

Breast Products Q1 net sales of $12.5 million, growth of 28% year-over-year

miraDry Q1 net sales of $4.5 million, a 43% decrease year-over-year

Well-capitalized balance sheet and restructured debt provides enhanced flexibility for investment in future growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a diversified medical aesthetics company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Jeff Nugent, Sientra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Despite the challenging environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able maintain robust breast products sales throughout the quarter, with the impact of COVID-19 being felt most strongly in the final weeks. Our miraDry segment, with its distinct geographical mix and heavy end-of-quarter capital sales category model, was more significantly impacted as the COVID-19 pandemic first began to be felt earlier in the quarter in the Asia Pacific region followed by the United States at the critical end of quarter period.”

”While moratoriums on elective procedures have continued to impact sales into the second quarter, Sientra remains open for business. We have continued to ship product and have enacted a field support strategy which leverages the flexible nature of our commercial infrastructure, our virtual capabilities, and our ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions to assist our customers to accelerate individual practice recovery. We have also acted to best position Sientra for long term success by prioritizing our core breast products business, while refocusing our miraDry business on high-margin bioTip utilization. These strategic decisions were made in addition to steps taken to carefully manage our operating expenses and our cash balance, ensuring that we are well-positioned as elective procedures begin to resume.”

Mr. Nugent continued, “I am also pleased to announce that we have reached agreement with certain of our lenders to restructure our existing debt facilities. Under the agreement we will have paid down $25 million of our term loan, gained access to up to $30 million in term loans, and reduced our revenue and cash covenants. This new debt structure, combined with our other debt facilities and well-capitalized balance sheet, provide us with enhanced latitude to invest in our business for continued growth.”

Mr. Nugent concluded, “Despite these uncertain times, I remain confident in Sientra’s ability to continue to drive significant market share gains in the breast products segment and to emerge in a position of increased strength. As an organization, Sientra has been committed to providing a unique portfolio of safe and effective products that help our medical professionals deliver life changing benefits to their patients around the world and despite these difficult times, we are unwavering in this commitment.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Review

Total net sales for the first quarter 2020 were $16.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared to total net sales of $17.6 million for the same period in 2019.

Net sales for the Breast Products segment totaled $12.5 million in the first quarter 2020, a 28% increase compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Net sales for the miraDry segment totaled $4.5 million in the first quarter 2020, a 43% decrease compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2020 was $10.1 million, or 59.9% of sales, compared to gross profit of $11.1 million, or 63.1% of sales, for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the first quarter 2020 were $37.1 million, compared to $36.9 million of operating expenses for the same period in 2019. Excluding a $6.4 million non-cash impairment of certain intangibles related to miraDry and restructuring charges totaling $1.7 million, operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $8.0 million, or 22%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Net loss for the first quarter 2020 was ($28.6) million, or ($0.57) per share, compared to a net loss of ($26.5) million, or ($0.91) per share, for the same period in 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($15.5) million for the first quarter 2020, compared to a loss of ($21.1) million for the same period in 2019.

Net cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 were $112 million, compared to $88 million as of December 31, 2019.

2020 Net Sales Outlook

Sientra withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 7, 2020. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unknown timing of global recovery and economic normalization, the company remains unable to accurately estimate the impact on its operations and financial results.

Conference Call

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS® breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-surgical FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com .

(*) Data on file

Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 16,932 $ 17,552 Cost of goods sold 6,792 6,474 Gross profit 10,140 11,078 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 16,763 20,401 Research and development 2,908 3,054 General and administrative 9,304 13,474 Restructuring 1,739 — Impairment 6,432 — Total operating expenses 37,146 36,929 Loss from operations (27,006 ) (25,851 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 180 304 Interest expense (1,623 ) (952 ) Other income (expense), net (163 ) 15 Total other income (expense), net (1,606 ) (633 ) Loss before income taxes (28,612 ) (26,484 ) Income tax — — Net loss $ (28,612 ) $ (26,484 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.57 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 49,916,412 29,099,382





Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,062 $ 87,608 Accounts receivable, net 25,425 27,548 Inventories, net 42,118 39,612 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,264 2,489 Total current assets 181,869 157,257 Property and equipment, net 12,344 12,314 Goodwill 9,202 9,202 Other intangible assets, net 10,383 17,390 Other assets 9,048 8,241 Total assets $ 222,846 $ 204,404 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,000 $ 6,508 Accounts payable 5,835 9,352 Accrued and other current liabilities 26,402 32,551 Customer deposits 15,227 13,943 Sales return liability 8,707 8,116 Total current liabilities 81,171 70,470 Long-term debt, net of current portion 55,918 38,248 Derivative liability 16,230 — Deferred and contingent consideration 5,285 5,177 Warranty reserve and other long-term liabilities 9,375 8,627 Total liabilities 167,979 122,522 Stockholders’ equity: Total stockholders’ equity 54,867 81,882 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 222,846 $ 204,404





Sientra, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,612 ) $ (26,484 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment 6,432 — Depreciation and amortization 1,228 831 Provision for doubtful accounts 357 342 Provision for warranties 236 273 Provision for inventory 1,081 289 Fair value adjustments of liabilities held at fair value 91 98 Stock-based compensation expense 2,133 3,700 Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value — (630 ) Other non-cash adjustments 397 56 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,766 (2,583 ) Inventories (3,720 ) (3,373 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (587 ) 396 Accounts payable, accrueds, and other liabilities (9,867 ) (75 ) Customer deposits 1,284 956 Sales return liability 592 1,968 Legal settlement payable — (410 ) Net cash used in operating activities (27,189 ) (24,646 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,206 ) (610 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,206 ) (610 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from option exercises and employee stock purchase plan 534 789 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 264 — Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs) (1,201 ) (2,725 ) Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan — 4,183 Repayment of the Revolving Loan (6,508 ) (1,565 ) Net proceeds from issuance of the Convertible Note 60,000 — Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value — (370 ) Deferred financing costs (240 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 52,849 312 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,454 (24,944 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at: Beginning of period 87,951 87,242 End of period $ 112,405 $ 62,298 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,062 $ 61,955 Restricted cash included in other assets 343 343 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 112,405 $ 62,298





Sientra, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars, in thousands 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported $ (28,612 ) $ (26,484 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense and other, net 1,606 633 Depreciation and amortization 1,228 831 Accretion in fair value adjustments to contingent consideration — 185 Stock-based compensation 2,133 3,700 Restructuring 1,739 — Impairment 6,432 — Total adjustments to net loss 13,138 5,349 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,474 ) $ (21,135 ) Three Months Ended March 31, As a Percentage of Revenue** 2020 2019 Net loss, as reported (169.0 %) (150.9 %) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense and other, net 9.5 % 3.6 % Depreciation and amortization 7.3 % 4.7 % Accretion in fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 0 % 1.1 % Stock-based compensation 12.6 % 21.1 % Restructuring 10.3 % 0 % Impairment 38 % 0 % Total adjustments to net loss 77.6 % 30.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (91.4 %) (120.4 %) ** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding







