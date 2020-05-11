Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat as part of the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/ , or by clicking here: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2020/12201264543.cfm .

The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 90 days following the event.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact: Investor Relations 609-683-1880



