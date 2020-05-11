There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,325 in the last 365 days.

Mesa Air Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported second quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.

Mesa’s Q2 2020 results reflect net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for Q2 2019.  Mesa’s Q2 2020 pre-tax income was $3.2 million, compared to $17.3 million for Q2 2019.  In addition, Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2020 was $35.3 million, compared to $53.7 million in Q2 2019 and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $47.6 million, compared to $67.8 million in Q2 2019. The primary reason for the $14.1 million reduction in pre-tax income from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 was the anticipated increase in airframe and engine heavy maintenance of $10.1 million and $4.0 million in reduced revenue in March as a result of COVID-19.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our industry and our country,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are taking every measure to manage our resources responsibly. I am deeply appreciative of all our employees for their dedication and commitment and would also like to thank the Congress and the Administration for the very significant assistance we received under the CARES Act. We continue to work closely and cooperatively with our partners through this tumultuous period.”

“The health and safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Together with United and American, we continue to implement a number of procedures to ensure our aircraft and work areas are as clean and safe as possible.”

From a fleet perspective the twenty new E175s for United initially planned to be delivered starting this month have been delayed until late 2020 and early 2021. The Mesa CRJ-700 fleet of twenty aircraft that were planned to be removed will stay in the United CPA until the new E175s are delivered and are scheduled to be leased to another United Express carrier. Other fleet changes include the removal of three aircraft from the American CPA that were previously deferred. Two of these aircraft will be removed in May and one in June.

Mesa ended the quarter at $52.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents compared to $57.8 in Q1 FY2020. During the quarter we drew down the line of credit facility by $23 million, paid $11 million in deposits in connection with previously ordered engines, paid $3 million in capital expenditures, paid $8 million in property tax for prior periods and had $6 million in cash lease payments in excess of book lease amounts. Additionally, Mesa paid $43 million in scheduled principal payments on aircraft and engine debt. As previously disclosed, Mesa expects to receive a total of $92.5 million in connection with the Payroll Support Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) covering the period April through September 2020. In April Mesa received $30.8 million under the program and expects to receive $15.4 each month from June through September.

Mesa has also applied for a loan under the CARES Act and will be meeting with the Treasury Department and their advisors in the coming weeks to determine amounts that are available to Mesa. Mesa will then evaluate its participating in the loan program and determine how much if any additional debt to take on.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 the company is not providing guidance at this time.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and the three months and six months ended March 31, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

     Three months ended March 31, 2020  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     3,192       (1,307 )     1,885     $ 0.05  
                                 
Interest Expense     11,673                          
Interest Income     (36 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     20,469                          
EBITDA     35,298                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     12,285                          
EBITDAR     47,583                          


     Three months ended March 31, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     17,335       (4,086 )     13,249     $ 0.38  
FY19 Adjustments (1)     3,616       (852 )     2,763          
Adjusted Income     20,951       (4,938 )     16,012     $ 0.46  
                                 
Interest Expense     13,772                          
Interest Income     (299 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     19,276                          
EBITDA     53,700                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     14,110                          
EBITDAR     67,810                          


    Six months ended March 31, 2020  
                                 
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income     17,512       (4,842 )     12,670     $ 0.36  
FY19 Adjustments                          
Adjusted Income     17,512       (4,842 )     12,670     $ 0.36  
                                 
Interest Expense     24,300                          
Interest Income     (94 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     41,021                          
Adjusted EBITDA     82,739                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     23,614                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     106,353                          


    Six months ended March 31, 2019  
                                 
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income/(Loss)     42,365       (10,035 )     32,330     $ 0.92  
FY19 Adjustments (1)     3,616       (852 )     2,763          
Adjusted Income     45,981       (10,887 )     35,093     $ 1.00  
                                 
Interest Expense     28,614                          
Interest Income     (455 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     37,767                          
Adjusted EBITDA     111,907                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     28,229                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     140,136                          

Adjustments for three months and six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

1) Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility. 
Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, May 11 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ieyn2zi2. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 103 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of April 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 194 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to the, (i) expected terms, timing and benefits of the CARES Act funding and the outcome of the Company’s meeting with the Treasury Department, (ii) fleet forecast for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, and (iii) expected delivery dates of the 20 E175s currently scheduled to begin in fourth quarter fiscal 2020, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

     Three Months Ended
March 31, 		    Six Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating revenues:                                
Contract revenue   $ 165,781     $ 169,771     $ 337,581     $ 340,220  
Pass-through and other     14,115       7,376       26,351       15,083  
Total operating revenues     179,896       177,147       363,932       355,303  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Flight operations     52,891       49,366       105,535       102,611  
Fuel     188       101       358       222  
Maintenance     64,335       45,380       122,430       85,182  
Aircraft rent     12,285       14,110       23,614       28,229  
Aircraft and traffic servicing     1,336       1,065       2,401       1,999  
General and administrative     14,500       13,472       27,496       25,686  
Depreciation and amortization     20,469       19,276       41,021       37,767  
Total operating expenses     166,004       142,770       322,855       281,696  
Operating income     13,892       34,377       41,077       73,607  
                                 
Other (expenses) income, net:                                
Interest expense     (11,673 )     (13,772 )     (24,300 )     (28,614 )
Interest income     36       299       94       455  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (3,616 )           (3,616 )
Other (expense) income, net     937       47       641       533  
Total other (expense), net     (10,700 )     (17,042 )     (23,565 )     (31,242 )
                                 
Income before taxes     3,192       17,335       17,512       42,365  
Income tax expense     1,307       4,086       4,842       10,035  
Net income   $ 1,885     $ 13,249     $ 12,670     $ 32,330  
                                 
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders                                
Basic   $ 0.05     $ 0.38     $ 0.36     $ 0.93  
Diluted   $ 0.05     $ 0.38     $ 0.36     $ 0.92  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     35,141       34,699       35,082       34,607  
Diluted     35,265       34,962       35,220       35,041  


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

     March 31,
2020 		    September 30,
2019 		 
ASSETS              
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 52,399     $ 68,855  
Restricted cash     3,441       3,646  
Receivables, net     14,182       23,080  
Expendable parts and supplies, net     22,378       21,337  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,911       40,923  
Total current assets     98,311       157,841  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,242,797       1,273,585  
Intangibles, net     8,782       9,532  
Lease and equipment deposits     13,973       2,167  
Operating Lease right-of-use assets     140,753        
Other Assets     7,124       8,792  
TOTAL ASSETS     1,511,740       1,451,917  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases   $ 168,171     $ 165,900  
Current maturities of operating leases     43,648        
Accounts payable     49,246       49,930  
Accrued compensation     12,406       11,988  
Other accrued expenses     27,138       28,888  
Total current liabilities     300,609       256,706  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion     619,793       677,423  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     78,698        
Deferred credits     10,242       12,134  
Deferred income taxes     59,791       55,303  
Other noncurrent liabilities     1,255       24,483  
Total noncurrent liabilities     769,779       769,343  
Total liabilities     1,070,388       1,026,049  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
  and outstanding		            
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000
  shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued
  and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants
  issued and outstanding		     241,059       238,504  
Retained earnings     200,293       187,364  
Total stockholders' equity     441,352       425,868  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,511,740     $ 1,451,917  

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

     Three months ended  
    March 31  
    2020   2019   Change  
Available Seat Miles (thousands)     2,611,940     2,654,286     -1.6 %
Block Hours     108,305     112,030     -3.3 %
Departures     55,435     59,225     -6.4 %
Average Stage Length (miles)     619     589     5.1 %
Passengers     2,838,412     3,483,947     -18.5 %

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com
(602) 685-4010

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

 

