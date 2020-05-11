Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy % Votes Withheld Proxy % Class A Shareholders Timothy W. Casgrain 6,569,686 100 % 188 0 % Christopher Killi 6,569,686 100 % 188 0 % Class B Shareholders Ian G. Cockwell 764,776 99.99 % 78 0.01 % Joseph F. Killi 764,776 99.99 % 78 0.01 % Marc D. Sardachuk 764,776 99.99 % 78 0.01 %

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:

Executive Officers

(403) 705-8038



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.