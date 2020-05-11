iMedia Brands Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



CEO and interim CFO Tim Peterman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9039

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470

Conference ID: 13703524

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 10, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13703524

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services in North America. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, Float Left Interactive, J.W. Hulme and iMedia 3PL Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

Media:

MyLinh Hong

press@imediabrands.com

(800) 938-9707



