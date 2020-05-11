Minister calls for full participation in retrieval of values

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 11 - The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform said Monday in Luanda that the success of the National Moral and Civic Values Retrieval Programme requires the involvement of all Angolans. ,

Marcy Lopes was speaking at the first meeting of the Interministerial Commission appointed to promote the retrieval of values, seeking to improve the social, behavioural and public safety environment and recommend measures to counter disregard for laws, property, public sites and high level of indiscipline and disorder.

Appointed by President João Lourenço, the Interministerial Commission brings together various State departments and is tasked with putting in place conditions to implement the National Moral and Civic Values Retrieval Programme.

According to the minister, corrective measures have already started to be implemented since the ‘’Rescue’’ operation was launched in November 2018.

He stated that the programme is the result of the '' Rescue '' operation, which chiefly aimed at fighting crime, reinforcing State authority and transparency operation focusing on restoring stability in diamond exploration zones and combating illegal immigration.

He stated that the above mentioned operations produced encouraging results, with emphasis on the fact that it awakened society to the need to recover the values ​​essential to community life, such as legal, political, economic and social assets.

He indicated, however, that the process of implementation falls in the spheres of the provincial governments, through the municipal administrations, urban and communal districts and other local State administration services, which must enforce the actions defined by the central bodies.

These are the ministries of Territorial Administration and State Reform (coordinator of the Commission), Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Education, Higher Education, Social Security, Youth and Sports, Energy and Water, Justice, Culture, Tourism and Environment, Health, Trade and Industry, Telecommunications and Information and Communication Technologies and other organs.

The retrieval of moral and civic values ​​is an educational process, conducted by public administration bodies, with the participation of the family, schools and churches, aiming at promoting a collective awareness of respect for the State authority, the law , and good rules of social awareness.

The meeting was attended by several ministers, secretaries of State and officials of the Presidency of the Republic.

