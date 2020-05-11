SAMR Inc. Plans Expansion Into Busy Rhode Island Market

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronics recycler SAMR Inc. has been in operation since before smartphones were commonplace. From its location in central New Jersey, they have provided reliable e-waste recycling & asset management service from Maine to Virginia for the last two decades. Company founder & President Albert (Al) Boufarah has announced plans to better serve the population centers of southern New England by opening a Rhode Island location.“We identified the area as being among the most densely populated in the country in all directions.”, Boufarah said. “Having a location on the outskirts of Providence will enable us to address the high demand of business & residential recycling needs for this thriving region.”.Rhode Island, known as The Ocean State, is one of the most densely populated of all states and has been one of the fastest growing as well. Its Capital, Providence, stands out as a very populated city at its own rate, as do neighboring municipalities such as Warwick and highly popular beachfront destination Newport.“The state is underserved in general by e-waste recyclers.”, Boufarah stated. “Our forthcoming location will allow us to provide service not only to the entire state, but we’ll be in relatively close proximity to Connecticut & Massachusetts as well.”.From its beginnings in a small location and eventual move to a much larger facility, SAMR Inc. has experienced steady, measured growth within its years of operation. The time was right, Al Boufarah decided to expand.“Part of achieving success in this industry is finding a need and doing what you can to meet it.”, he mentions. “Having a location in a busy, steadily growing area will be instrumental in fulfilling needs both for Rhode Island and to provide backup & assistance as a midway point between our other locations as well.”.The services provided by SAMR Inc. include the recycling of electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & more. Businesses, schools, medical centers, municipalities and more have relied on SAMR Inc.’s recycling & asset management. Data destruction is an integral part of business at the company: they are HIPAA compliant and provide Certificates of Destruction for every customer who brings hard drives and/or memory to their facilities. To schedule a pickup or event, call (866) 509-7267 or find them online at http://www.samrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.