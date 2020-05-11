Wayne Shulick Featured in Exclusive Interview

Wayne Shulick is featured in a one on one exclusive interview.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayne Shulick was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global. He spoke about his entrepreneurial ventures and shared insights he has gained throughout his career.As a serial entrepreneur, Wayne Shulick has owned several high-end retail stores and night clubs over the last 20 years. He is currently evaluating his next opportunity.In his interview, Wayne Shulick discussed the importance of planning ahead and the current economic climate in the time of COVID-19.Shulick said that he believes that while many are calling life after the pandemic “the new normal,” people should not accept this statement at face value. He recalled previous events that resulted in economic downturns across the U.S. and said that at some point, the world will return to the way it was before the pandemic and people will return to night clubs and shopping malls.Wayne Shulick also shared some of the biggest life lessons he has learned.“It is okay to fail. It is okay to hear no, personally or professionally. You’re always going to hear it,” said Wayne Shulick.For more information, please visit www.wayneshulick.com or shuholdings.com About Wayne ShulickWayne Shulick of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Los Angeles, California, is a serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience. With a passion for fashion and design, he started a clothing business, Premium Denim. That led him into the nightlife business, and he opened his own nightclub, Denim Lounge in 2006. Although he sold the business in 2012, it is still considered to be a pinnacle of Philadelphia nightlife. He jumped back into Philadelphia nightlife in 2018 with 1500 Lounge which he sold in September of 2019. He plans to continue his career in nightlife and fashion following the COVID-19 pandemic.



