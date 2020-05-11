Hollywood Hills House With Views: You Can Live In The Home Of Your Dreams Now

Infinity Pool in Hollywood Hills with City Skyline Views

Magnificent views of Los Angeles City Skylines, custom built infinity pool and spa, trendy rock-solid house rebuilt in 2013-it is all here.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce a rare real estate gem that became available in Hollywood Hills.

This is a rare property custom rebuilt in 2013 with breathtaking views. You’ve got to see it to believe it! No description would do justice.

Suitable for the most discerning buyer, this triple-mint 4,331 square foot custom home, a Personal Resort Residence, graces admirably the Hollywood Hills’ gentle downward slope to the east overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and what looks like all of southern California.

Located just 1.2 miles up from The Academy’s Dolby and Grauman’s Chinese Theaters on Hollywood Boulevard and minutes away from The Hollywood Bowl what better place for home and hearth than here to drop-in on LA’s Corporate and Manufacturing Centers, Sports and Entertainment Venues, Restaurants and Bars. The action starts here.

The main floor (and the whole property)c is an entertaining Shangri-la.

The kitchen is a large social-gathering commons; did I already say entertaining Shangri-la?

The dining area, living area, and bar are the axis of this home around which the lifestyle of a Bon Vivant or American Swagist turns.

Other features: a tiled infinity pool and spa with a spacious pool deck; a poolside outdoor dining area and kitchen; a sizable garden area, and a roomy street-side two-car garage.

This is what my partner Al Lewis says: "One More Thing / An important point I would like to make about this property in writing is one derived from my long time in real estate. This property not only looks "Solid" but feels like a rock anchored to rock and not a rickety wood-framed house on stilts. The floors feel thick and heavy, the decks and patios immovable, solid. It also feels new. It could use a little TLC (Tender Loving Care) as you will see, but this is to be expected of a house dwelled by Bon Vivants. It is a party house of the highest order, though elegant and sophisticated as the photos show. This is the house that will give and give. As time rolls by it will hold and gain value as the numbers below show."

May 2020 Realtor.com's as-is estimate is $5,971,000, and the Realist May 2020 as-is estimate of value, provided by The California Association of Realtors is $7,008,700.

Hollywood Hills House With Views and Pool For Sale



