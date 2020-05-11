Freedom Alliance Pledges $2 Million for College Scholarships

Tuition Assistance Available for Children of Military Heroes

/EIN News/ -- DULLES, Va., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization supporting our nation’s military and injured service members, is accepting applications for college scholarships from the children of military heroes who gave life or limb for our country. This year Freedom Alliance will provide $2 million in college assistance for children of fallen or disabled troops.

“As we celebrate Military Appreciation Month and approach the somber occasion of Memorial Day,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon, “we want to remind military families that their sacrifice is remembered, and help is available."

Students qualify if they are the dependent son or daughter of a U.S. Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Guardsman or Marine who was killed in action or a training accident; or who is 100% total and permanently disabled as a direct result of a combat mission, or suffered a major limb amputation due to enemy action. College-bound children of servicemembers who lost their lives as a result of being deployed to the front lines of the COVID pandemic are encouraged to apply.

“Paying for a college education was already hard enough,” explained Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon, “but the COVID pandemic is making it more difficult and more complicated, especially for military families whose parent sacrificed life or limb for our country. Freedom Alliance will help the children of military heroes get the education they deserve.”

Freedom Alliance is guiding students through the difficult decisions they need to make because of the COVID pandemic. “The students who qualify for our scholarship can count on Freedom Alliance to provide flexibility and understanding as they navigate the complicated maze of indecision and uncertainty that is coming from their schools,” Kilgannon said.

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Freedom Alliance has assisted nearly 2,000 students and provided more than $16 million in scholarships. An estimated 7,000 children who have lost a parent in Operations Enduring Freedom or Iraqi Freedom may be eligible for a Freedom Alliance Scholarship. It is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms. Students who may qualify for a Freedom Alliance scholarship should visit www.FAScholarship.com for more information.



Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which supports wounded troops and military families. In addition to scholarships, the organization has spent millions of dollars helping injured veterans with recreational therapy, Heroes Retreats, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and more. You can learn more about Freedom Alliance at www.FreedomAlliance.org or www.Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

