Coronavirus - Mauritania: Training for 90 health workers on managing COVID-19 cases and also keeping themselves safe and protected

Today in Mauritania, World Health Organization (WHO) trains over 90 health workers on managing #COVID19 cases while also keeping themselves safe and protected from infection. These health workers will be deployed across the country to support the national response.



