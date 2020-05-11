New state of emergency in force

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 11 - A new 15-day state of emergency period going until May 25 has taken effect as from 00:00 am on Monday, as part of the measures put in place to contain the expansion of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. ,

This is the fourth stage of the state of emergency that first became effective on March 27 this year. The last extension went from April 26 to May 10.

This comes at a time Angola has started to report a rise in the number of cases of local transmission with 18 infections, just one step away from community circulation of the coronavirus, the authorities say.

Until now, Angola has recorded 45 positive cases of covid-19, two deaths and 13 recoveries, all brought in by people who came from countries with community circulation of the deadly virus.

In order to respond to the needs of the new period of exception, the Government relaxed some measures, leading to a gradual return to economic activity in the country.

One of the innovations included in the Presidential Decree that lays down the terms of the new state of emergency is the expansion of the days for informal commercial activity and street vending.

As part of the new measures laid out by the Government, from May 11 marketplaces and street vendors will be free to operate from Tuesday to Saturday from 06am to 01pm, contrary to the previous period of Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6am to midday.

According to the authorities, skipping cordon sanitaire will attract legal action.

The authorities have also made the use of face masks in public offices mandatory and lay-offs prohibited.

Maids are also allowed back to their employments from 6am to 03pm, wearing face masks and disinfectants provided by the employer.

According to Adão de Almeida, individual sports will be allowed from 6am to 7:30 am and from 05pm to 07pm from Monday to Friday , and Saturdays from 05am to 07pm.

The Presidential Decree stipulates that quarantine, both institutional and domestic, remains compulsory, including testing of people involved.

Civil services are allowed to expand their working hours from 08am to 06pm, with 50 percent of staff.

Urban public transports shall operate to half of their seating places from 05am to 06pm.

Education institutions, creches, restaurants, bars, media libraries and libraries will remain closed in the coming 15 days and collective church services will remain banned.

Luanda’s lockdown remains in place, with entry and exit banned, while circulation of people and goods will remain effective in the other 17 provinces of the country for commercial activity. Leisure trips remain banned.

Angola has currently reported 45 positive cases of covid-19, 18 local transmissions, two deaths, 13 recoveries and 30 active patients in stable condition.

