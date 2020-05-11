John Zimmel: Four Do’s of Social Media

John Zimmel is a young entrepreneur and owner of four media companies.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to social media, businesses sometimes have a hard time gaining and engaging followers and with good reason. There are many unofficial rules of how to attract and draw interest from an audience on social media. And with a business account, you want to appear as informative and authentic as a major influencer. But what do followers really want to see? And how do you get customers to buy in without actually “selling” anything? John Zimmel has some pointers for businesses below.1) Separate Your Business Account from Your Personal Account“Your business is its own separate brand,” said Zimmel. “You want to keep it separate from your personal social media pages. For example, generally, your business followers won’t want to see a silly dog meme--unless it pertains to your business. Likewise, most personal followers won’t care if you’re having a sale. Be consistent and mindful of your audience,” explained John Zimmel.2) Post Consistently and Regularly“I always get asked how often to post to social media,” said Zimmel. “And it varies from business and industry. But whatever you choose, be consistent. Best practices say at to post at least three times a week, but once you have a routine down, make sure to review your page’s social analytics. That will tell you the timeframe when most of your followers are on social media and when they are most actively engaging with content--and that’s when you want to be posting,” says John Zimmel 3) Engage with Your Audience“Interacting with your audience is key to keep current followers engaged and in attracting new followers,” said Zimmel. “Reply to questions in the comments section. Share blog posts. Run contests that encourage sharing and liking your page. Treat digital connections like you would when forming face-to-face connections,” John Zimmel explained.4) Be Transparent and Authentic“Millennials and Generation Z-ers are big on calling out companies,” said Zimmel. “But they also respect companies that take accountability and act genuine. Should an issue or viral criticism come up, come out in front of it and remedy the best you can using transparency. Being insincere or in denial will cost you serious credibility and will ultimately hurt your bottom line,” Zimmel says.Want to learn more about John Zimmel’s services? Visit https://johnzimmel.com/posts/ to learn more.About John Zimmel John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.