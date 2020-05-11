ORYZON Appoints Manuel López-Figueroa of Bay City Capital to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Manuel López-Figueroa of Bay City Capital as an independent director. Dr. López-Figueroa will be Lead Director and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.



Manuel López-Figueroa, PhD, is a Managing Director at Bay City Capital and has been with the firm since 2001. Bay City Capital is one of the world’s premier life science investment firms investing in over 100 companies and with more than $1.6 billion under management. In addition, Dr López-Figueroa is the Scientific Liaison for the Pritzker Neuropsychiatric Disorders Research Consortium, which is comprised of leaders in psychiatry, neuroscience, and genetics from Stanford University, University of Michigan, Cornell University, the University of California at Irvine, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Dr López-Figueroa has over 25 years of experience in the field of neuroscience, has won numerous awards during his academic career, and has published extensively. He completed post-doctoral work at the University of Michigan and at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Dr. López-Figueroa has a PhD in Medicine and Surgery, and a MS in Molecular and Cell Biology. Dr. López-Figueroa serves on the boards of Orfan Biotech (BridgeBio’s Pharma subsidiary), IMIDomics and Zulia Biotech. He is an investment Advisor to Nina Capital and Global Neurohealth Ventures.

Dr. López-Figueroa said: “I’m very pleased to become part of the Board of Directors of Oryzon. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance novel epigenetic therapeutics and realize Oryzon’s great potential to make an impact on patient treatments and generate significant value for shareholders.”

Dr. López-Figueroa replaces Dr. Vanessa Almendro who stepped down the Board due to sudden arisen incompatibility issues with her Firm. Dr. Carlos Buesa, CEO of Oryzon, wished on behalf of the Board the best professional success in her new responsibilities to Dr. Almendro.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com .

IR & Media, US & Europe: Spain: Oryzon: LifeSci Advisors LLC ATREVIA Emili Torrell Hans Herklots Patricia Cobo/Carlos C. Ungría BD Director +41 79 598 7149 +34 91 564 07 25 +34 93 515 13 13 hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com pcobo@atrevia.com

cungria@atrevia.com

etorrell@oryzon.com



