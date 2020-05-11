From USD 7.0 million in 2019, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is predicted to grow to USD 172.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period (2020–2025): VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From USD 7.0 million in 2019, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is predicted to grow to USD 172.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period (2020–2025).



Industry Insights by Component (Base Charging, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad), by Distribution Channel (OEM, After Market), by Application (Home Charging Unit, Public Or Commercial Charging Station), by Charging Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationary Wireless Charging System), by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), By Charging System (Magnetic Power Transfer, Capacitive Power Transfer, Inductive Power Transfer), By Supply Range (3-<11kW, 11-50kW, >50kW), by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV)

Increasing pollution in the air in overcrowded cities leads to growing respiratory issues in the residents of such cities. These situations have led the government to provide subsidies to pollution depleting initiatives such as development of electric vehicles that is further driving the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging markets. Furthermore, the leading companies in the battery manufacturing industry are showing great interest in investing towards wireless charging systems as electric vehicles are expected to gain huge momentum in the near future.

The BEV category, under the propulsion segment, would hold the largest share in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2019

On the basis of propulsion, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is segmented into BEV and PHEV. The BEV category, under the propulsion segment, would hold the largest share in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2019. This is because of the leading players such as BMW, Nissan and Tesla are offering wireless charging in BEV models such as BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf.

During 2020–2025, the vehicle charging pod segment is expected to witness the fastest wireless electric vehicle charging market growth

Based on component, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is categorized into base charging, power control unit, vehicle charging pad. During 2020–2025, the vehicle charging pod segment is expected to witness the fastest wireless electric vehicle charging market growth, as these pods helps in providing charging units for electric vehicles may be home, business or public use that offers high ease, flexibility and convenience to the users.

Explore key industry insights in 194 tables and 60 figures from the 210 pages of report, “Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Component (Base Charging, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad), by Distribution Channel (OEM, After Market), by Application (Home Charging Unit, Public Or Commercial Charging Station), by Charging Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationary Wireless Charging System), by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), By Charging System (Magnetic Power Transfer, Capacitive Power Transfer, Inductive Power Transfer), By Supply Range (3-<11kW, 11-50kW, >50kW), by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Europe was the largest wireless electric vehicle charging market in 2019. This is owing to the accessibility to well organized infrastructure that enhances the establishment of wireless charging infrastructure in this region. Development of effective infrastructure with access to large number of charging stations along with massive increase in the sale of electric vehicles in the region are the key factors driving the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market are HEVO Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., WiTricity Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Continental AG, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Mojo Mobility, and ZTE Corporation.

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Base Charging

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

OEM

After Market

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Home Charging Unit

Public Or Commercial Charging Station

Charging Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Charging System Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Magnetic Power Transfer

Capacitive Power Transfer

Inductive Power Transfer

Supply Range Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

3-<11kW

11-50kW

>50kW

Propulsion Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

BEV

PHEV

Geographical Segmentation

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By Vertical

By Charging Type

By Vehicle Type

By Supply Range

By Propulsion

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By Vertical

By Charging Type

By Vehicle Type

By Supply Range

By Propulsion

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Spain, Norway, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By Vertical

By Charging Type

By Vehicle Type

By Supply Range

By Propulsion

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By Vertical

By Charging Type

By Vehicle Type

By Supply Range

By Propulsion

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

