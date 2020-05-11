Titan Machinery Inc. Announces New Date and Virtual-Only Format for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- WEST FARGO, N.D., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced a new date and use of a virtual-only format for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As the coronavirus (COVID-19) has continued to spread, Titan Machinery has a heightened awareness of, and appreciation for, our global network of stockholders, customers and employees that may be affected by this pandemic. After careful consideration, Titan Machinery has decided to forego the in-person Annual Meeting that was to be held at the Crowne Plaza West, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth, Minnesota in favor of a virtual only Annual Meeting. We believe that this change is in the best interests of our stockholders’, directors’ and employees’ health, particularly in light of the latest information and advice regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

The Annual Meeting date and time has changed to June 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm Central Daylight time. You will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ TITN2020 and entering your 16-digit control number found within your proxy materials.

Your vote is important to us. Whether or not you plan to participate in the live webcast of our Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting now at www.proxyvote.com will ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting regardless of whether you participate in our live webcast. If you have already voted, there is no need to vote again unless you wish to change your vote. Please note that due to the change in the date of our Annual Meeting, if you are voting in advance, we must receive your vote using one of the methods described in the proxy materials by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2020, rather than the date specified in the proxy materials.

Our first priority is always the well-being of our stockholders, customers and employees. Our thoughts are with those already impacted and our gratitude is with the many on the front lines of confronting this public health crisis. We look forward to your participation at our virtual Annual Meeting.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, jmills@icrinc.com

Managing Partner

646-277-1254



