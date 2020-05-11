Steven Odzer Shares Facts About His Large Family

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry, Steven Odzer has achieved a lot in his life. He is currently the CEO of the new YBT Industries of Henderson, NV. Steven Odzer attended Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and then to the Brooklyn College Scholars program. At the age of 18, when he started his first company out of his parent’s basement, he sold napkins, paper cups, and plates door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush. All his accomplishments in the industry earned Steven the title of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 in the area of distribution.While he is a successful businessman, a supporter of the Republican Jewish Coalition, and a member of Economic Club, Steven Odzer is a family man foremost. “I have seven kids, and I will soon welcome my tenth grandchild,” he says with a smile. Creating a legacy for his family is one of the things that keeps him going. Steven Odzer hopes to create a legacy similar to the one his father left behind. “My father taught me to surround myself with important people,” Steven said.Steven Odzer had the opportunity to accept an award on behalf of his late father, Seymour. On December 15, 2019, at the Ahavas Torah Center’s celebration of 8 Years of Torah and Community Growth Gala, they presented Seymour Odzer with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Jewish community. “I [was] honored to be able to accept this award for my father’s work,” Steven Odzer said.Not only is Steven Odzer proud of his immediate family, but he’s also extremely close to his extended family. “I have many family members living in Israel,” Steven says. The entire family likes to stay in touch. In fact, this past October 14, the family honored his cousin Nachston Wachsman on the 25th anniversary of his kidnap and murder. In 1994, at the age of 19, the military instructed him to attend a one-day training in northern Israel when he was on leave. His family expected him home on Sunday night, October 9, 1994, but sadly he never made it back. The memorial of Nachshon Wachsman on his 25th death anniversary, while sad, made everyone appreciate the importance of family.When Steven Odzer is not taking care of his family, he likes to support other worthy causes. He is a big supporter of Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the Arab-Jewish business cooperation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.