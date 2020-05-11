Blackhawk’s Initial Order of 1,000 COVID-19 Antibody Testing Kits Delivered to Healthcare Clinic in Rocklin, California – 5 Days After Initial Order Was Submitted

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ; US-OTC:BLRZF) (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”), is pleased to announce that after submitting its initial order on May 1, 2020 for 1,000 Innovita manufactured COVID-19 antibody testing kits, the Company can confirm that the kits arrived and were delivered to the healthcare clinic in Rocklin, California on May 6, 2020. These testing kits are being immediately distributed to healthcare professionals in the area.



“This is the start we were hoping for,” said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk. “Showing that we can deliver these kits in such a short timeframe puts us vastly ahead of others in the space. The clinic is ecstatic, and we have begun negotiations on additional larger orders. A 5-day delivery time is phenomenal and I'm certain it will raise the attention of new buyers and assist us in our other ongoing negotiations. I look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as we continue to execute and do our part to flatten the curve.”

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to fulfill this order in such an efficient and timely fashion,” says James Saunders of Emergence Technology Pty. Ltd. “We pride ourselves in our ability to deliver for our partners and while everyone else in the market can’t get these kits for months, we were able to deliver them within a week. This accomplishment showcases our ability to leverage our relationship with the manufacturer to deliver antibody testing kits in the shortest lead time. The goal of this order was to prove that we are able to deliver these kits quicker than anyone else on the market and we look forward to delivering many more over the coming months.”

