Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 11 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 35 Benadir: 24 Puntland: 8 Somaliland: 3

Male: 25 Female: 10 Recovery: 3 Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 1,089 Total recoveries: 121 Total deaths: 52



