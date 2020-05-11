Coronavirus - African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243)
African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (64,214) deaths (2,293), and recoveries (22,243) by region:
Central (5,718 cases; 214 deaths; 1,850 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (322; 31; 53), Congo (287; 10; 45), DRC (1,024; 41; 141), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (661; 8; 110), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4).
Eastern (6,263; 195; 2,311): Comoros (11; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,210; 3; 847), Eritrea (39; 0; 37), Ethiopia (250; 5; 105), Kenya (700; 33; 251), Madagascar (186*; 0; 105), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (284; 0; 140), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,089; 52; 121), South Sudan (156; 0; 2), Sudan (1,365; 70; 149), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (121; 0; 55).
Northern (22,453; 1,264; 8,242): Algeria (5,723; 502; 2,678), Egypt (9,400; 525; 2,075), Libya (64; 3; 24), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (6,226; 188; 2,759), Tunisia (1,032; 45; 700).
Southern (10,723; 213; 4,397): Angola (45; 2; 13), Botswana (24; 1; 12), Eswatini (172; 2; 14), Malawi (57; 3; 14), Mozambique (91; 0; 34), Namibia (16; 0; 11), South Africa (10,015; 194; 4,173), Zambia (267; 7; 117), Zimbabwe (36; 4; 9).
Western (19,057; 407; 5,443): Benin (319; 2; 62), Burkina Faso (751; 49; 577), Cape Verde (246; 2; 56), Cote d'Ivoire (1,700; 21; 794), Gambia (20; 1; 9), Ghana (4,700; 22; 492), Guinea (2,146; 11; 714), Guinea-Bissau (642; 3; 25), Liberia (211; 20; 85), Mali (704; 38; 351), Niger (821; 46; 624), Nigeria (4,399; 143; 778), Senegal (1,886; 19; 715), Sierra Leone (338; 19; 72), Togo (174; 11; 89).
*Official source inadvertently reported 193 cases for Madagascar. Correct value now listed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.