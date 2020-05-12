Smart ERP Solutions Hosts Modifications for Form I-9 & E-Verify during COVID-19 Webinar, Presented by The DHS

Smart ERP Solutions Hosts Modifications for Form I-9 & E-Verify during Coronavirus (COVID-19) Webinar, Presented by The Department of Homeland Security Smart ERP Solutions

Presentation Covers New Updates for the New Form I-9 and E-Verify during the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), for a complimentary educational webinar series with DHS analyst David Basham. Basham will be presenting: "Modifications for Form I-9 & E-Verify during Coronavirus (COVID-19)” covering updated requirements and new exceptions for both Form I-9 and E-Verify during Coronavirus (COVID-19). This live interactive one-hour webinar series is open to all U.S. employers and will take place on Thursday, May 14, at 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST). Registered guests will be able to ask questions directly to the DHS at the end of the webinar. Registration for this complimentary webinar series can be accessed here . For registrants unable to attend the session, a recording and presentation slides will be made available.Due to the rapidly-changing worldwide situation, employers have been given the directive to have employees work remotely, including their new hires. Besides all the standard and unique forms organizations must complete, a critical task that all employers must comply with is completing Form I-9 for all new hires. In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) National Emergency Declaration, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary modifications to the Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification process, and enforcement actions. Changes range from remote verification to E-Verify’s indefinite response extensions. During the webinar, SmartERP will announce their Smart Form I-9 COVID-related improvements that will support the DHS modifications.Understanding the complexities of Form I-9 requirements can be difficult, and non-compliance can be detrimental to any organization, as witnessed by many employers across the U.S. that have received substantial fines and penalties. Form I-9 fines have recently increased, and the Department of Justice has recently settled with several employers over discriminatory conduct, making it more imperative than ever for employers to ensure that they are meeting compliance requirements for the new Form I-9, released January 19, 2020.“By loading I-9 information into E-Verify, it’s the vehicle to ensure that the new hire information provided is matching the government database. E-Verify is the best program readily available today to ensure that the employees you hire are authorized to work,” states Dave Basham, Form I-9 and E-Verify Speaker Engagement Branch, Verification Division U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Department of Homeland Security Washington, D.C.About the presenter, David BashamMr. Basham joined the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 following his retirement from the U.S. Army. He has conducted over 500 Form I-9 and E-Verify presentations to nationwide audiences including elected officials, immigration attorneys, compliance personnel to human resources, and payroll professionals. Dave conducts ongoing sessions for many associations that include; Society of HR Management (SHRM), American Payroll, and National Notary. In 2016, the American Payroll Association presented Dave with their annual Government Partner Award in recognition of his service, as a government agent, to the payroll community.About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on-premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. The organization’s Smart Onboarding and Smart I-9/ E-Verify solutions integrate with popular HR systems to automate new hire onboarding and the employment eligibility verification process. In addition to their employee onboarding solutions, SmartERP offers its Smart Talent Procurement solution, which enables organizations to compliantly procure, manage and pay for contingent work. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.About the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)The United States Department of Homeland Security is a cabinet department of the United States federal government with responsibilities in public security, roughly comparable to the interior or home ministries of other countries.About U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)USCIS secures America’s promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to their customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of their immigration system.



