Local Cybersecurity Community Organizer Data Connectors Moves to All-virtual for 2020

COVID-19 restrictions and safety considerations a key factor in decision; tripling registrations from CISOs, professionals who need to keep up with latest trends

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, today announced it is transitioning its entire schedule of local summits online for the remainder of 2020. The company said the continuing COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in its decision, but also noted that registrations for virtual events it has already conducted this year have more than doubled, even tripled, over pre-registrations for similar in-person events.

Data Connectors routinely attracts speakers from top government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Secret Service (USSS). They also partner with over 250 of the industry’s leading cybersecurity vendors, as they continue their mission to fuel collaboration between professionals and solutions providers.

“The United States Secret Service has a zero-fail mission,” said Hazel Cerra, US Secret Service special agent in Philadelphia, who keynoted last week’s virtual summit. “The bad guys are working just as diligently to pierce our protective veil; this is why we must remain vigilant and always have a plan. This is the same approach your business should apply to your cyber security strategy.”

Attendees at Data Connectors’ Virtual Summits have the ability to ask questions and interact online with leading regional CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who feature their solutions at each event.

“As we are working apart and from home more than ever, cybercriminals have the potential to succeed in their actions more than ever,” said Dawn Morrissey, Data Connectors’ chief executive officer. “People are using their personal devices to accomplish their work to a greater degree, and those devices are largely not protected against intrusion the way office-based equipment is. Cybercriminals know that and are working to take advantage of the current situation, increasing their efforts to gain illegal access to companies’ financial and other assets. Cybersecurity has never been more important, making the continued education we offer online through our Virtual Summits exponentially important,” Morrissey added.

The next Virtual Summit will take place on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 and start at 8:30am Central time, for cybersecurity professionals in the Minneapolis and Des Moines regions. The keynote speakers will be JD Henry and Chris Gabbard, regional Cybersecurity Advisors for DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Jeff Franklin, chief cybersecurity officer for the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, will moderate the CISO panel, a key feature of the event agenda. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation. More information can be found at https://www.dataconnectors.com/events/minneapolis-desmoines-2020/ .

With the change in Data Connectors’ Virtual Summits schedule, online meetings are planned throughout the United States and Canada, in key cities like Boston, Dallas, New York, Phoenix, Washington, Atlanta and more. The complete listing and details for all 2020 events can be found at dataconnectors.com/attend .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, the Data Connectors community ( dataconnectors.com ) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners. Members enjoy informative education from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. Data Connectors brings live conferences to over 45 cities across North America each year, and also provides interactions with the community via virtual conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.

