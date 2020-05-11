Coronavirus - Kenya: 841 samples tested out of which 28 people tested positive for coronavirus

In the last 24 hours we have tested 841 samples, out of which twenty eight (28) people tested positive for corona virus. This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 700.



