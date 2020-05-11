There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,085 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 841 samples tested out of which 28 people tested positive for coronavirus

In the last 24 hours we have tested 841 samples, out of which twenty eight (28) people tested positive for corona virus. This brings the total number of those who have tested positive to 700.

