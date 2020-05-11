JM&A Group Expands Free Virtual Learning Offerings

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of its initial free virtual training courses, the Performance Development Center, JM&A Group’s in-house educational and training facility, has expanded its offerings for dealers throughout the industry. With the overwhelmingly positive response to the online, live training courses, four new sessions were created and will be available through the end of the month. The limited-time offering ends June 1.

“Within the first month of rolling out our new virtual learning service, more than 2,500 people have registered for courses in the areas of leadership, service, sales and F&I,” said Chris May, director of the Performance Development Center. “Early acceptance being what it was, we are confident that the demand for additional topics will also be high. We are pleased to provide this valuable service, allowing dealership teams across the country to gain new perspectives, enhanced skills and knowledge, and tools to help serve customers even better than before.”

Participants will receive 60 minutes of personal attention from world-class trainers and enjoy a mix of collaborative group learning, hands-on workshops, and individualized support. Class sizes will range from 10 to 12 individuals. Performance Plus Online’s suite of free, live, instructor-led courses available online will focus on F&I, service, sales, and leadership. New courses being added to the existing cache include:

Sales:

Opportunity to Do Business

Today’s business climate requires you to maximize every opportunity to convert a prospect into a customer. Learn to shift your mindset and your approach through industry best practices for priority management and digital communications, as well as how to create trust through rapport-building tactics.

F&I:

Overcoming Objections

As we begin to shift to our new normal in a virtual world, the key to successful performance rests in the ability to overcome objections. To do that, you’ll need to know your customer, the power of the interview, and how to utilize those interview insights toward overcoming objections within the menu presentation.

Service:

Virtual 12 Step Write-Up Process

The write-up remains an essential process and critical path for success in service. But in a virtual world, what specifically can be done to complete the 12 steps? We answer your questions and share quick-to-implement tactics to put a twist on the classic approach to satisfy today’s customer.

Leadership:

Microlearning Drives Performance

Keep your team connected and focused on performance by keeping the lines of communication open. We’ll show you how to elevate your messaging by applying microlearning principles through in-person and virtual delivery channels. You’ll leave with tips you can use right away to enhance your communications with your team.

For more information and a complete list of courses, visit https://info.jmagroup.com/virtual-learning.

Additionally, JM&A Group continues to partner with dealers who are interested in bringing their F&I into the digital world. More than 500 dealers are learning our proven process. If you are interested in more information about implementing our Virtual F&I playbook, visit https://info.jmagroup.com/virtual-fi.

Lauren Fyke JM Family Enterprises 9544203279 lauren.fyke@jmfamily.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.