Coronavirus Pandemic Impact Gaming Simulator Market - Research Dive

As per the study of Research Dive, the global gaming simulator market is expected to generate a revenue of $13,378.2 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 17.2%.

The tremendously growing number of gaming zones is one of the important factors for the growth of the gaming simulators market, over the forecast period. Also, a massive increase in the penetration of the internet and an upsurge in the usage of lower-cost smartphones in the rural and urban population is projected to drive the gaming simulator market growth. In addition, enhanced age and gender parity in the gaming population is dramatically making a significant impact on the global market.

﻿On the other hand, high system cost associated with gaming simulator is expected to obstruct the market, during the projected period.﻿

However, an enormously increasing the adoption of the Free2Play game is expected to generate noteworthy revenue for the gaming simulator market. These Free2Play games are free of cost along with having several key advantages which are attracting the gamers such as social interactions with other gamers, competition rationale and unobstructed play. These key factors may fuel the demand for Free2play games, which may ultimately generate vast opportunities for the global market.

The software segment for the global market has rapid growth, and it shall surpass $7,381.5 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 18.1%, during the forecast period. This is mainly because of powerful 3D modeling, animation tools.

The shooting segment for the global market experineced rapid growth, and it will register a revenue of $4,398.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%, over the projected period. This is mainly because of constant updates and the launching of new follow-up games.

The residential segment of the global market has the fastest growth, and it shall register a revenue of $7381.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%, over the projected period. This is mainly because of heavy investment of global market leaders on product development for excellent graphic quality and interface.

The gaming simulator market for Asia-Pacific has a significant growth in the market, and it shall generate a revenue of $4,044.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%, during the projected period. This is mainly because of increasing demand for individual use of gaming simulators for entertainment in Asian countries such as Japan, South-Korea and India.

The gaming simulator market for North-America has a dominating market share, and it will register a revenue of $5,382.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%. This is mainly because of the strong presence of global leaders of gaming simulators and their high investment in technological advancements.

Top 10 Companies Profied in Gaming Simulator Market :

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. CXC Simulators Eleetus. Villers Enterprises Ltd Playseat B.V. Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc. AeonSim Vesaro Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. RSEAT Ltd.

