The Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. once again ranks high in WealthManagement.com’s 2020 Independent Broker-Dealer Report Card and receives high scores from their advisors. The WealthManagement.com annual survey asks advisors from independent broker-dealers to rate the firms they work with from 1 (unacceptable) to 10 (outstanding) on a number of factors, including operations support and service, readiness for SEC’s Regulation Best Interest, technology, product offerings, compliance, and practice management. The Investment Center, Inc. scored high across all categories and placed first in both helping and providing advisors support in understanding and complying with SEC’s Regulation Best Interest, and operational service and support.



President and CEO Ralph DeVito stated: “Receiving this recognition again is a testament to our relentless dedication and support we provide to our advisors. We want to thank them for their continued trust in us every day. Our culture is the key to everything we do here at The Investment Center and that culture of support and commitment to our advisors extends throughout the organization.”

The firm’s mantra is One Focus. “Everything we do is about one focus, providing exceptional service and support to each and every advisor at the firm, and the results of the IBD Report Card are evidence that the Investment Center employees are living and breathing this mantra every day,” states Mike Bruno, Chief Operations Officer.

The Investment Center continues to see record growth, with assets growing by nearly $3 billion over the past several years, and continues to grow in light of the current market volatility and global pandemic.

About The Investment Center, Inc.

Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $8.8 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 300 financial advisors.

For more information about The Investment Center, Inc., visit www.investmentctr.com , eight time winner of the "Broker-Dealer of the Year" award

About the WealthManagement.com 2020 Independent Broker-Dealer Report Card https://www.wealthmanagement.com/industry/2020-ibd-report-card-calm-storm



