Cannabix Technologies Develops Version 2.0 of THC Breath Analyzer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that the Company has developed a new version of its THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) and is preparing for additional testing with the device. Company engineers have updated several components in the THCBA and have changed the form factor for improved handling. Cannabix Technologies is on the forefront in research and development to create point-of-care breath testing technologies for the detection of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. The THCBA incorporates microfluidic sensor technology for the detection of THC from breath. New pictures of the THCBA version 2.0 advanced prototype device are available on the Company’s website (www.cannabixtechnologies.com) and included in this news release.

The THCBA has attractive features such as single-hand ergonomic design and single-stage direct breath capability. Testing to date, has shown from the time of sample intake, the device can provide results in under 5 minutes. The THCBA uses a disposable spit trap and provides easy to understand screen prompts for the positive and negative detection of THC in breath. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours); whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window. The Company has been developing the THCBA with Dr. Mina Hoorfar at University of British Columbia (“UBC”) and has an exclusive technology license agreement with UBC.

In the immediate term, Cannabix scientists will be testing the THCBA 2.0 device with cannabis smokers in order to (a) have more cannabis user data to enhance the device’s machine learning database and (b) for continuous improvement purposes. It should be noted that testing with cannabis smokers under general COVID-19 restrictions in place has become more time-consuming as device sterilization and organizing multi-subject testing has become more onerous. In the THCBA 2.0 version, several components have been built using 3D printed technology for rapid prototyping and design flexibility, and engineers have begun experimenting with different materials and coatings that would be more advantageous in manufacturing processes. Since early March, our discussions with potential pilot/test-user groups were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the Company is pleased to report it is having renewed discussions with pilot-use cases and is actively navigating how such studies will be done with enhanced safety in mind.

Rav Mlait, CEO, stated, “Our team have been diligently pressing forward with development of our marijuana breathalyzer devices through the various constraints that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us and our suppliers. We have improved the design and form factor of the THCBA and look forward to collecting more user data.”

“We are pleased to be continuing our collaborative research efforts with Cannabix towards the development of this technology under these challenging circumstances,” stated Dr. Hoorfar.

The Company reports it is granting 1,790,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.50 cents per share for five years to officers, directors and two years for consultants.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

