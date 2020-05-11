Kratos to Present at the Virtual Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 14th.



A live webcast of Kratos’ presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.kratosdefense.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

