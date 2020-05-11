Upserve offers free Online Ordering for 12 months to all restaurants and expands contact-free payment options

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As restaurants develop innovative solutions to keep serving their communities, Upserve is doing all we can to be as creative and innovative as our customers; building the tools restaurants need to not only survive but thrive in this new economy.



Upserve is offering its Virtual POS and Online Ordering tools for free for 12 months to any restaurant.

Upserve’s new Online Ordering program gives free Online Ordering to any restaurant that needs it.

No point of sale? No problem. Upserve is implementing online ordering for any restaurant with an iPad and an internet connection.

Restaurants can be up and running in 48 hours or less with free professional implementation included with this program.

Upserve is creating and running Free Facebook Ads for all Upserve Online Ordering customers to drive new business to their website.

Upserve will cover all ‘Card Not Present’ fees for online orders and restaurants keep 100% of their profits. Unlike many third-party apps, there are no hidden fees charged to the restaurants.

“Restaurants play a vital role in all of our communities,” said CEO Sheryl Hoskins. “At Upserve, we’re doing everything we can to make sure our customers are not only surviving this situation but finding unique ways to pivot their business and truly thrive. And we’re happy to welcome our free Online Ordering restaurants to the Upserve family during this crisis.”

We are now seeing dozens of restaurants return to pre-dining ban sales levels with just Online Ordering.

From February to April Upserve saw a 169% increase in the number of restaurants actively using Online Ordering with Upserve, paired with an 840% increase in weekly sales via online ordering.

We are also expanding the reach, usability, and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of our Online Ordering Platform to drive greater revenues for restaurants while enhancing the online guest experience.

Upserve’s “Intelligent Menu” capabilities use AI/ML to highlight the most successful online ordering menu items to increase sales and return customers.

Upserve has launched custom promo codes for online ordering customers as well as customized messaging and branding capabilities. Upserve online ordering customers that use photos and branded images on their site see 60% more revenue, on average.

Keeping Restaurants and Guests Safe: Contact-Free Payments on Upserve Mobile POS.

As restaurants prepare to re-open safely, guests are demanding new standards for dining interaction and sanitation.

Now guests can not only order and pay from their phone with Upserve Online Ordering, but curbside or dine-in customers can tap their card on an Upserve mobile POS device for payment with limited guest interaction.

To start using Upserve Online Ordering for free for 12 months or to learn more about contact-free payments, visit upserve.com .

