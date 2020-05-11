Department Announces Request for Tender for the development of a Rural Female Entrepreneurs initiative under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announces a competitive public procurement procedure under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund for a Programme for Nascent Rural Female Entrepreneurial Development.

Funding is being made available for the development and implementation of a programme targeted at nascent entrepreneurial women living in rural areas.

Editor Notes:

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) is seeking proposals from suitable, experienced service providers who have the capability and vision, to develop and implement a tailored work programme to address the skills, enterprise and capability gaps of rural nascent female entrepreneurs and takes into account the barriers which can limit entrepreneurial activity in rural areas.

A Request for Tender (RFT) was published on 6th May 2020 on the eTenders website and the Official Journal of the European Union (ID No. 169260). Site registration for eTenders will be necessary at http://www.etenders.gov.ie/ - Supplier Registration – to access the RFT. This RFT relates to the engagement of services for the development and implementation of an enterprise development programme targeted at nascent entrepreneurial women living in rural areas. The deadline for submission of tenders is 12:00 (noon) on 12 June 2020. Tenders will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.

ENDS

Date Released: 11 May 2020