Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (11th May 2020)
Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 338
Total number of deaths - 19
Active new cases - 31
Active cases at Isolation Centres - 247
Cumulative recoveries - 72
Number currently in quarantine - 2,067
Number discharged from quarantine - 2,174Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
