COVID-19 & Cannabis, Akerna Releases New eBook

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space, is releasing a new eBook COVID-19 & Cannabis to help the cannabis industry, an essential business, thrive during uncertain times. The eBook presents business intelligence and insights from Platform Insights, the industry’s largest, and most statistically-relevant business intelligence solution. Platform Insights is available through MJ Platform, the signature solution from MJ Freeway, an Akerna Company.



Read the eBook: COVID-19 & Cannabis

During these uncertain times, business leaders have an opportunity to access a unique resource that shares how business intelligence and technology can help the cannabis industry thrive using a data-driven approach to:

Inventory Management: Know what you have on hand, know what you can promote, and know where things are limited. Run Rates: Know what your sales velocity is and get a handle on daily run rates, trends, and spikes. Ordering: Know what to order, not just based on demand, but on historical sales and what’s hot during this time of high demand.

Also, with Platform Insights operators, investors, and regulators can access the industry’s largest, and most statistically-relevant intelligence to drive data-driven business decisions.

Platform Insights provides:

The greatest statistical relevance across countries

Normalized data (not farmed from various disparate POS platforms)

Full cannabis supply chain data

Business insights founded in category management methodology

Platform Insights can eliminate the guesswork and provide answers to questions like:

What is the gross margin return on inventory?

What SKUs should be carried?

How do basket adjacencies influence discounting and retention strategies?

What does a medical market look like a year or five years after decriminalizing cannabis?

In every challenge, there is an opportunity. Download the eBook today and put Platform Insights to work.

About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, solo sciences tech platform, and Trellis. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit akerna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding sustained increases in demand for cannabis and the ability of the MJ Platform team to help operators make decisions through analytics and reporting. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna’s industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Akerna Media Relations

D. Nikki Wheeler

Nikki.Wheeler@Akerna.com

303-514-2012 Akerna Investor Relations

Jason Assad

JAssad@akerna.com

678-570-6791



